Jiri Lehecka sinks Arnaldi, reaches Milan SFs | ATP tour

Jiri Lehecka advanced to the semi-finals of the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals on Thursday when he defeated Italian Matteo Arnaldi 4-3(5), 4-1, 4-3(4) in Milan.

The 21-year-old was trapped in the Allianz Cloud during the 77-minute collision, hitting his forehand with explosive power and consistency. The Czech put Arnaldi behind the baseline and outclassed the Italian in the longer exchanges to win.

“I’m super happy to have won today,” said Lehecka. “Matteo has played unbelievably this week. He has the level to play here, so it was a very good win for me today. When I came here, my goal was to qualify for the semi-finals and anything can happen. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Lehecka was aggressive the entire time, hitting 27 percent of his shots on offense, well above the Tour average of 23 percent.

Lehecka ends Green Group with a 2-1 record after beating Francesco Passaro and losing to Brandon Nakashima earlier this week. The Czech is the second player to qualify for the semi-finals, alongside Red Group winner Dominic Stricker, who qualified after his win over Lorenzo Musetti.

Nakashima will face Passaro later on Thursday, with both players still alive in the 21-and-under event. American Nakashima has a 2-0 record in the Red Group, while Italian Passaro goes into the game at 1-1.

Lehecka will make his Milan debut this year after a breakthrough season. The world’s number 74 ran to the semi-finals in February as a qualifier in Rotterdam before taking his first ATP Challenger Tour title on home soil in August.