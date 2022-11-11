Fantasy Hockey – Defender Updates and Pickups

A month into the 2022-23 campaign, defenders Rasmus Dahlin, Erik Karlsson, Cale Makar and Brandon Montour sit at the top of the value chart, averaging at least 3.0 fantasy points/game in ESPN.com’s standard leagues. With the exception of the inclusion of Makar, not exactly how most (all) of us thought the first 30 days would roll out. Which just emphasizes the importance of making roster adjustments at regular intervals.

So unless your blue line consists of Dahlin, Karlsson, Makar, Montour and/or others of that sort, here’s a rundown of some undervalued assets to watch in the ESPN.com fantasy fold. Or in the Daily Fantasy competition, if that’s more your thing.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (included in 71.2% of ESPN.com leagues): More like Charlie McA-hesitant, am I right? Indeed, after making “no comment” during morning practice, it has been confirmed that the Bruins top defender will make his debut on Thursday after undergoing “complex shoulder surgery” in the off-season.

Good news for the Bruins, hockey fans in and outside Boston, and—for our particular purpose—invested fantasy executives. Somehow available in nearly 30% of ESPN.com leagues, McAvoy should be immediately retained as a top asset. Across the board, the 24-year-old averaged 2.2 points per game in ESPN’s standard league through 2021-22. Give him a minute to get back up to speed.

In the meantime, keep Hampus Lindholm (71.4%) in the loop for now. McAvoy’s top-pair partner shouldn’t see too much of a dip in the ability to contribute, especially at equal strength. While he would never maintain this point/game pace all season, the former Duck remains a useful product in all but the most superficial fantasy leagues.

Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues (43.7%): The Blues are outperforming their miserable 3-8-0 record, and their current eight-game losing streak suggests a turnaround is in order. Hopefully, according to Krug, “sooner than later”. The same goes for the attacking defender as an individual, who remains in position on the club’s highest power play. Averaging 0.64 points per game over his 10-year (and still-counting) career, the former Bruin earned 43 in 64 games in the last inaugural season in St. Louis, including 19 with the extra skater. He’ll be fine when the tide turns.

Ryan Graves, Devils of New Jersey (20.7%): Plus/minus royalty from just a few years ago (2019-20), Graves is up to his old positive integer tricks in hovering a plus-12 through 13 matches. Plus-16 through 11, as we cut down the first two warm-up duds of the regular season. The former Avalanche blueliner also blocks shots, firing here and there, and occasionally scoring. With three goals and three assists in his last 11 games. There is value.

Calen Addison, Minnesota Wild (13.6%): NHL feet still to be found, the second-round draft pick (2018) nevertheless looks set to be on the Wild’s best powerplay. After launching 2022-23 with six assists in four games, Addison went on a five-game winless streak in Anaheim on Wednesday. That is a good sign. Without a doubt, the 22-year-old deserves inclusion on the list in deeper competitions – especially those who scored treasure points with the extra skater. Six of his eight assists this year have counted on the power play.

Caleb Jones, Chicago Blackhawks (2.8%): The other Jones sibling is doing well as big brother Seth continues to recover off-ice. Since sitting as a healthy scratch on October 23, Caleb has had six assists in seven games, including two with the additional skater, while averaging 2.4 fantasy points/games in conventional ESPN.com leagues. “He’s done a great job and he’s added a lot to the attacking side,” said head coach Luke Richardson. He certainly has. With Seth (thumb) to be back at least a few more weeks, give the 25-year-old a fantasy whirl as a streaming option or Daily Fantasy item. Especially if he sticks to the top game of the Blackhawks.

Well-rounded shot blockers

As any manager involved in fantasy competition that rewards blocked shots can tell you, those points add up quickly. Find one – or more – of the game’s more self-sacrificing types, which also contribute to other fantasy facets, and you’re in good shape.

David Savard, Montreal Canadians (53.1%): While Vegas’s Alec Martinez tops the blocked shots list with a whopping 61, Savard’s second-place hold is respectable and safe. Unlike Martinez, the Canadiens defender is available in nearly half of ESPN.com fantasy leagues. He also has four assists more than the Golden Knight – a total that should continue to grow on a regular basis. With 188 regular season points in his career, Savard has proven to be able to contribute in that vein as well.

Radko Good, Florida Panthers (24.8%): Come for the hits and then stay for the shots, blocked shots and a handful of points. Gudas is fifth on the NHL blue line with 46 hits and also has 32 shots, 27 blocked shots and four points on his fantasy resume. It’s all right. The 32-year-old is an underrated gem in fantasy competition that counts for the rougher and tougher stuff (including penalty minutes).

Josh Brown, Arizona Coyotes (6.6%): Often fluctuating between two extremes in value, the club’s new blueliner tends to offer a helping of feast or famine on the fantasy front. But when he does his best – a solid helping of blocked shots, hits and even the odd point – prepare to tuck in. To illustrate, Brown averaged 3.5 fantasy points in his best five games to date, and only 1.1 through the other seven. A significant gamble in DFS’s game, he is a more stable force for managers engaged in the long game.

