Watches, daggers and cricket ice: Asian top treats

BANGKOK (AP) A custom wristwatch from Cambodian leader Hun Sen at the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, a meter-long dagger at the G-20 rallies in Bali, and cricket ice cream and Thai noodles with worm sauce at the APEC talks in bangkok .

World leaders have an abundance of swag and surprises waiting for them as they attend back-to-back-to-back summits in Asia starting this week.

Hun Sen raised eyebrows a few weeks ago when he announced he would be commissioning special edition watches for US President Joe Biden and other leaders attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting this weekend. Many speculated that the former Khmer Rouge commander would have his own mug on the clock, in the narcissistic spirit of past autocratic leaders such as Iraqi Saddam Hussein or Libyan Muammar Gaddafi.

But the final product, which Hun Sen said was designed and made in Cambodia, is a sleek silver timepiece with copper-gold hands and a leather strap, with ASEAN Cambodia 2022 printed on the face.

Hun Sen didn’t say what the gift was worth when he revealed it on his Facebook page this week, but did say he would wear it himself on all three tops, ahead of one of the rare designer wristwatches in his collection whose price of more than $1 million tags are a source of grumbling in impoverished Cambodia.

In addition to Biden, many other world leaders who will receive the Cambodian watch, including Australian Anthony Albanese, Canadian Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will travel from Phnom Penh to the Indonesian island of Bali, where there are some traditional trinkets. in store for them at the Group of 20 summit.

G-20 organizers say the leaders, who are also expected to include China’s Xi Jinping, will be asked to wear colorful shirts made from the traditional Balinese woven fabric endek, similar to the shirts distributed by Indonesia during the 2013 APEC meetings they hosted. the country revived the tradition of a group photo at the summit, in what some have called silly shirts.

The tradition was started in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton, who distributed leather bomber jackets as a memento to the leaders in attendance as a way to lighten the mood of the serious economic talks.

In Indonesia, all 120 member and non-member representatives also receive scarves made from another Balinese fabric known as gringing, usually red, off-white and black woven in a geometric pattern.

Leaders also receive a traditional kris dagger, a signature asymmetrical blade usually between 11 and 14 inches long with a wavy blade.

According to the organizers, each dagger takes between one and six months to make, and although they were used as combat weapons in the past, today they are usually worn at special ceremonies.

Last year there were no crazy shirts at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings, which were held virtually as a result of the pandemic, with host New Zealand instead supplying merino wool scarves for the men and capes for the women.

It appears Thailand has no plans to revive the shirts this year at the upcoming APEC summit in Bangkok. Instead, the organizers say they will give leaders silk ties and scarves, as well as handkerchiefs and face masks.

There is culinary excitement, however, as the country, known for its cuisine, lands Thai startups selected from a competition to highlight sustainability under a concept called plate to planet.

Biden is not expected to attend the APEC meetings, but Vice President Kamala Harris, Xi and others will have the chance to try dishes such as low-carb ramen noodles made from egg white protein, milk-free ice cream with kale and passion fruit, low-sodium Thai noodles with a sauce made from sandworms and ice cream made from the protein of crickets, said government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri.

Famous chef Chumpol Chaengprai prepares the gala dinner to conclude the event, under the concept of sustainable Thai gastronomy. The menu has not yet been announced.

Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul in Bangkok, Niniek Karmini in Jakarta and Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh contributed to this story.