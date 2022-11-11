Sports
Watches, daggers and cricket ice: Asian top treats
BANGKOK (AP) A custom wristwatch from Cambodian leader Hun Sen at the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, a meter-long dagger at the G-20 rallies in Bali, and cricket ice cream and Thai noodles with worm sauce at the APEC talks in bangkok .
World leaders have an abundance of swag and surprises waiting for them as they attend back-to-back-to-back summits in Asia starting this week.
Hun Sen raised eyebrows a few weeks ago when he announced he would be commissioning special edition watches for US President Joe Biden and other leaders attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting this weekend. Many speculated that the former Khmer Rouge commander would have his own mug on the clock, in the narcissistic spirit of past autocratic leaders such as Iraqi Saddam Hussein or Libyan Muammar Gaddafi.
But the final product, which Hun Sen said was designed and made in Cambodia, is a sleek silver timepiece with copper-gold hands and a leather strap, with ASEAN Cambodia 2022 printed on the face.
Hun Sen didn’t say what the gift was worth when he revealed it on his Facebook page this week, but did say he would wear it himself on all three tops, ahead of one of the rare designer wristwatches in his collection whose price of more than $1 million tags are a source of grumbling in impoverished Cambodia.
In addition to Biden, many other world leaders who will receive the Cambodian watch, including Australian Anthony Albanese, Canadian Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will travel from Phnom Penh to the Indonesian island of Bali, where there are some traditional trinkets. in store for them at the Group of 20 summit.
G-20 organizers say the leaders, who are also expected to include China’s Xi Jinping, will be asked to wear colorful shirts made from the traditional Balinese woven fabric endek, similar to the shirts distributed by Indonesia during the 2013 APEC meetings they hosted. the country revived the tradition of a group photo at the summit, in what some have called silly shirts.
The tradition was started in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton, who distributed leather bomber jackets as a memento to the leaders in attendance as a way to lighten the mood of the serious economic talks.
In Indonesia, all 120 member and non-member representatives also receive scarves made from another Balinese fabric known as gringing, usually red, off-white and black woven in a geometric pattern.
Leaders also receive a traditional kris dagger, a signature asymmetrical blade usually between 11 and 14 inches long with a wavy blade.
According to the organizers, each dagger takes between one and six months to make, and although they were used as combat weapons in the past, today they are usually worn at special ceremonies.
Last year there were no crazy shirts at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings, which were held virtually as a result of the pandemic, with host New Zealand instead supplying merino wool scarves for the men and capes for the women.
It appears Thailand has no plans to revive the shirts this year at the upcoming APEC summit in Bangkok. Instead, the organizers say they will give leaders silk ties and scarves, as well as handkerchiefs and face masks.
There is culinary excitement, however, as the country, known for its cuisine, lands Thai startups selected from a competition to highlight sustainability under a concept called plate to planet.
Biden is not expected to attend the APEC meetings, but Vice President Kamala Harris, Xi and others will have the chance to try dishes such as low-carb ramen noodles made from egg white protein, milk-free ice cream with kale and passion fruit, low-sodium Thai noodles with a sauce made from sandworms and ice cream made from the protein of crickets, said government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri.
Famous chef Chumpol Chaengprai prepares the gala dinner to conclude the event, under the concept of sustainable Thai gastronomy. The menu has not yet been announced.
_____
Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul in Bangkok, Niniek Karmini in Jakarta and Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh contributed to this story.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/biden-sports-asia-global-trade-business-614922d572f4bad6c20f7f383a1b51dc
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Watches, daggers and cricket ice: Asian top treats
- Danny Masterson’s fourth accuser says she sent message of support to actor’s brother
- Anthony Albanese tells Xi Jinping that China must lift trade sanctions against Australia before the relationship can begin to stabilize
- 10 things to know before Bell opens on November 11
- Jimmy Kimmel roasts Donald Trump’s biggest loser after midterm disaster
- Uunchai is a rare celebration of Golden Oldies talent in Bollywood
- Google expands testing of Play Store billing alternatives to the US.
- Fantasy Hockey – Defender Updates and Pickups
- Kris Jenner got Marilyn Monroe’s dress for Kim Kardashian
- A 4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes an ancient area
- Putin will not attend the G20 summit
- The 10 Best Modern-Day Actor/Director Partnerships — World of Reel