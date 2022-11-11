How Pakistan’s Cricket Association reacted to India’s 10-wicket defeat to England





Team India lost to England in the semi-final. Photo: Screenshot/AP ESSENTIALS India suffered a huge 10-wicket defeat to England in the semi-finals

The Men in Blue were able to score a goal of 169 . don’t defend

England meet Pakistan in final India’s campaign in the 2022 T20 World Cup ended on a disappointing note when the Men in Blue crashed after a massive 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England. The Rohit Sharma-led side failed to fire even one batsman as they defended a 169 goal. England opener Jos Buttler and Alex Hales scored unbeaten half centuries and propelled their team to a dominant victory. Social media was flooded with reactions to India’s shocking defeat. The Pakistan Cricket Association also shared their views on India’s defeat after the semi-final. Shoaib Akhtar, who had wished India on the eve of the match, said they did not deserve to face Pakistan in the final. India didn’t deserve to meet us at MCG or catch a flight to get to Melbourne because their cricket has been exposed today, he said. Former Pakistani spinner Saeed Ajmal congratulated England. He did not forget to recognize the contributions of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli to the totality of India. “Congratulations ENGLAND!! Absolutely amazing partnership between @josbuttler and @AlexHales1 Amazing bowling by Adil..Hard Luck India.Hardik and virats inning was fantastic but unfortunately couldn’t make it to the final,” he wrote on Twitter. Congratulations ENGLAND!! Absolutely amazing partnership between @josbuttler and @AlexHales1 Great guy t.co/4B7Tp8QKRl — ANI (@ANI) Nov 10, 2022 India Pak final could have been bigger but.. Tweeting from Lahore @WasimJaffer14 #INDvsENG #T20Iworldcup2022 t.co/V1lWxgHBam — ANI (@ANI) Nov 10, 2022 Imran Nazir, who recently tried to troll Wasim Jaffer on Twitter, shared a meme and tagged the former India opener. What an incredible performance England @ECB_cricket @CTurnerFCDO A semi-final turned into a no-contest, stunning ba t.co/FLbI62tBqq — ANI (@ANI) Nov 10, 2022 Pakistani legend Shahid Afridi also shared a tweet congratulating Pakistan, writing: “What an incredible performance England @ECB_cricket @CTurnerFCDO A semi-final turned into a no-contest, stunning batting India had no answer to – brilliant batting @AlexHales1 @ josbuttler We’re going to MCG – England vs Pakistan.” Pakistan will face England in the final of the mega event on Sunday (November 13). The two teams faced each other in the 1992 World Cup final at the same venue. Imran Khan-led Pakistan defeated England in that game. Both Pakistan and England have each won the T20 World Cup trophy once.

