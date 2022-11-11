Falcons-Panthers NFL Week 10: Chiefs Football Writers Predictions





Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on the road against the Carolina Panthers (2-7) on Thursday night football. After turning in a stinging road loss from 42-21 to the Cincinnati Bengals In Week 9, the Panthers return home for a divisional match-up against the Falcons, who have lost a 20-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Atlanta has recently won the last two games between these clubs, a 37-34 overtime win in Week 8. Falcons quarterback Mariota is a starter for the first time since 2019 and has passed 1,561 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022. In Carolina, however, the quarterback position is unstable. During the second half of the Panthers’ loss to the Bengals, interim head coach Steve Wilks Baker sent Mayfield in play for starter PJ Walker. But on Monday, Wilks announced that Walker will start against Atlanta. According to DraftKings Sportsbookthe Falcons are the favorites by three points. Here are our picks for the Thursday night game. Be sure to cast your vote and discuss the game in the comments! Choosing Arrowhead Pride Readers READER REPORT: 78-54-3 Poll Which team will win Falcons (4-5) at Panthers (2-7)? This poll is closed



AP personnel record TW LW staffer W l t pc 1 1 Dakota Watson 69 35 0 0.6635 2 2 Nate Christensen 65 39 0 0.6250 3 5 John Dixon 81 49 1 0.6221 4 3 Bryan Stewart 83 52 1 0.6140 5 8 Rocky Magaa 73 46 1 0.6125 6 7 Stephen Serda 82 53 1 0.6066 7 9 Zach Gunter 63 41 0 0.6058 7 9 –Ricko Mendoza 63 41 0 0.6058 9 4 Jared Sapp 81 54 1 0.5993 10 6 Stan Nelson 37 25 0 0.5968 11 11 Conner Helm 53 36 0 0.5955 12 12 Claw Graff 80 55 1 0.5919 13 13 Pete Sweeney 78 57 1 0.5772 14 13 Kramer Sansone 76 59 1 0.5625 15 16 Maurice Elston 55 49 0 0.5288 16 18 Price Carter 46 41 0 0.5287 17 15 matte stagner 70 63 1 0.5261 18 17 Ron Kopp Jr. 68 66 1 0.5074

