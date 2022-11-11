Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif digs in to Indian cricket team after defeat in T20 World Cup semi-final





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took a dive into the Indian cricket team following their 10-wicket loss to England in the second semi-final of the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup on Thursday (10 November). England outclass India at the Adelaide Oval to set up a mouth-watering final against Pakistan. It was a one sided game as England dominated proceedings in their pursuit after limiting India to 168 runs. Openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales fired all cylinders as the duo sensationally knocked to take their team home without breaking a sweat. Hales broke an unbeaten 86 from 47 balls, while Buttler hit 80 out of 49 balls to nail the 169-run goal without losing a wicket. The duo also broke the record for the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history with their 170 run first wicket stand. Also read: Rahul Dravid Responds To Question About Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Future In T20Is After Leaving T20 WC In India After India’s humiliating defeat, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to do a dig on the Rohit Sharma-led side. Referring to India’s 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year, Sharif wrote So, this Sunday, its, 152/0 vs 170/0.” It was a disappointing performance by the Indian team, who entered the tournament as one of the favorites for the trophy. While the batters failed to accelerate in the Powerplay, the bowlers struggled against Buttler and Hales, who looked scathing. Also read: It’s all about keeping calm: Rohit Sharma on India’s Achilles heel in ICC knockouts after England hammering England had a cakewalk in the run chase courtesy of Buttler and Hales’ stunning punches as Indian bowlers seemed clueless against the duo. England now face Pakistan in a blockbuster top clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13).

