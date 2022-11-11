Fountain Valley Girls Tennis Disrupts Palm Desert, Advances to CIF Division 2 Finals





Eat a carb-rich dinner, go to bed early, and hit the tennis courts by 7 a.m. Those were the marching orders for the Fountain Valley High girls’ tennis team, cues they gladly received from head coach Harshul Patel after they made it through to the programs, the second CIF Southern Section final in the past three seasons. A hot start propelled Fountain Valley to a 12-6 win over Palm Desert, as the No. 4 ranked Barons snatched first place at home in a Division 2 semifinal on Thursday. Fountain Valley’s Gisele Rico returns a forehand against Palm Desert on Thursday in a CIF Southern Section Division 2 girls’ tennis match. (Scott Smeltzer/staff photographer) Due to this week’s rain, the CIF girls tennis playoffs are on a shortened schedule. The semi-final was moved from Wednesday to Thursday, and now the Barons (14-5) will face Beverly Hills No. 2 in the championship game at 11:20 am at the Claremont Club. The Barons’ last appearance in the CIF final came in the 2020-21 school year, when Fountain Valley fell to Villa Park 14-4 in the Division 3 final. Fountain Valley went 5-1 against the Aztecs (17-1) in the opening round. The doubles teams of Rene Do and Anh Thu Truong, Sophie Vu and Katie Lam, and Melody Hom and Kendra Ly did not drop a set through two rotations. The Barons went into doubles as a team 8-1. After taking the win, and as daylight faded, the Barons missed two of the three remaining singles matches. Jaslyn Nguyen went unbeaten in singles for Fountain Valley and Gisele Rico also took a set in singles. Fountain Valleys head coach Harshul Patel punches Katelyn Nguyen during a CIF Southern Section Division 2 girls semifinal tennis match against Palm Desert on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer/staff photographer) I’ve never felt so much joy in tennis, said Hom, a senior captain of the Barons. I don’t think we expected to win today, but we literally came out swinging. The girls did so well, and I’m so proud. A high school tennis game doesn’t often have a real home advantage, but Fountain Valley received an emotional boost from an estimated 80 spectators, many of them from the Barons’ boys and girls tennis programs. Patel said the Barons have played well since being tested in the Wave League final, in which he said his players suffered some minor losses. They have since recovered. Fountain Valley’s Jasylyn Nguyen returns a backhand against Palm Desert on Thursday in a CIF Division 2 girls’ tennis match. (Scott Smeltzer/staff photographer) The reason why they lost was because they weren’t playing their game, and they were playing tight, Patel said. This is exactly what we’ve been working on since then, how to win those matches instead of losing those matches. We’ve changed the whole mindset since that day. All those games after that day, all those practices after that day, it’s always about hitting your stride, believing in your game and results don’t matter. Just go out and play your tennis game, and play with a lot of confidence, hope and a lot of fun. Fountain Valley’s Anh Thu Truong, center, and Rene Do celebrate with a teammate after winning their first set against Palm Desert in a CIF Division 2 semifinal match on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer/staff photographer) CIF Southern Section Division 2 Semifinals At Fountain Valley High Fountain Valley 12, Palm Desert 6 singles: Gisele defeats Rico (FV). Sophia Jacobs (PD) 7-6, lost to Rochelle Suarez (PD) 4-6, lost to Delaney Tingle (PD) by forfeit; Katelyn Nguyen (FV) 3-6, forfeit, 0-6; Jaslyn Nguyen (FV) wins by forfeit, 6-1, 6-4. Double: Rene Do/Anh Thu Truong (FV) beats. Leyla Rizvanbegovic/Sheyla Rizvanbegovic (PD) 6-2, ver. Allison Smith/Samantha Lee (PD) 6-3, lost to Zoe Lopez/Audrey Park (PD) 3-6; Sophie Vu/Katie Lam (FV) 7-6, 7-5, 6-1; Melody Hom/Kendra Ly (FV) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. :: Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

