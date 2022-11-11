Brodeur Appointed Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations | RELEASE





The New Jersey Devils announced today that Martin Brodeur has been officially named Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations and has also signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the organization. The announcement was made by Devils’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. After having worked for two and a half years as a consultant for hockey activities and as a contact person for the business side, Brodeur will focus exclusively on hockey activities for the organization. He had previously served as a Hockey Operations Adviser at Fitzgerald, a role he assumed on January 12, 2020, when Fitzgerald moved up to the role of General Manager on an interim basis. “Working with Tom’s group over the past few years has given me a firsthand view of what he and our Managing Partners, David Blitzer and Josh Harris are building,” said Brodeur. “I have been fortunate enough to help them during that time as we move in the right direction towards consistent, continued success. This decision allows me to dedicate all of my time to the hockey side and focus on achieving of the ultimate goal for our players, huge fans and entire organization.” Brodeur will continue to work with the Devils Hockey Operations group to improve all aspects that affect the organization, including development, staffing decisions, roster management, transactions, player recruitment and overseeing the development department he founded. In addition, and as part of his new appointment, he will also expand his role into Scouting.

“Marty has been a tremendous resource to me during my time as General Manager with his experience, input, foresight and relationships in the hockey world,” said Fitzgerald. “It makes sense to formalize and clarify his roles and responsibilities within the organization. I am delighted that he has committed to staying with us as we all work to bring New Jersey back to the level of success that Marty reached here as a player.” For two seasons, 2018-19 and 2019-20 prior to his role as a consultant, Brodeur served as Executive Vice President of Business Development for the New Jersey Devils. He was appointed to the position on August 29, 2018, and has worked across all departments to identify, capitalize and develop business opportunities for the Devils, the Prudential Center and the remote community. The position marked Brodeur’s return to the Devils’ organization. During his time at the front office of the organization, he MB30 Charity Golf Invitational which annually raises money for the benefit of the Devils Youth Foundation. Brodeur, 50, is considered the greatest goalkeeper in National Hockey League history and was named on the NHL’s list of 100 greatest players in 2017. He played in the National Hockey League for 22 years, 21 of which with New Jersey. He anchored all three of the Devil’s Stanley Cup championships and led them to the top of the league in 1995, 2000 and 2003. He brought the team back to five Eastern Conference titles and a total of 17 playoff appearances. In 205 playoff games in his career, Brodeur went 113-91 with 2.02 GAA and 0.919 saves and posted 24 shutouts. Brodeur’s name is etched in the NHL record books and he currently sits at the top of numerous categories including: regular season wins (691), single season wins (48, ’06-’07), overtime (69) , games played (1266) , games played with one team (1260), regular season shutouts (125), playoff shutouts (24), minutes played (74,083), seasons with 40 wins (8), seasons with 30 wins (13), shutouts in a playoff campaign (7, ’03) and shutouts in a Stanley Cup final (tie: 3, ’03). He is the youngest goalkeeper to have 300, 400 and 500 career wins, and is the only goalkeeper to have 600 career wins. During his Devils career, Brodeur was named to the 1994 All-Rookie Team and won the Calder Memorial Trophy for the League’s best freshman; he won the Vezina Trophy as the League’s top goalkeeper four times; he was awarded the William M. Jennings Trophy for fewest team goals against five times; and was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team twice and to the Second All-Star Team four times, for a total of 10 NHL All-Star Games. Brodeur’s storied career began in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft when the Devils selected him with the 20th overall pick. Internationally, Brodeur has competed for Team Canada in three Winter Olympics, winning gold in 2002 and 2010. In the IIHF World Championships, Brodeur led Team Canada to silver in 1996 and 2005, while leading his country to the championship title in the 2004 World Championships. Cup hockey. Brodeur retired from professional hockey on January 29, 2015, after spending six games with the St. Louis Blues. After retiring, Brodeur joined the Blues front office, where he served as assistant general manager. His number 30 was retired by New Jersey on February 9, 2016 and was honored with his statue outside Prudential Center in Newark. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 12, 2018.

