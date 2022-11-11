Stream, how to watch, Virat Kohli, Pakistan final at MCG, again





England advance to the final of the T20 World Cup, blowing up a dream date between Pakistan and India by destroying the final Thursday night by 10 wickets at Adelaide Oval. Openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales relentlessly chased Indias 6-168, finishing undefeated at 80 on 49 and 86 on 47 respectively. England secured their spot in the final in the MCG with four overs to spare against India. The result leaves Indian fans and cricket neutrals alike without a blockbuster final between two of sport’s most bitter rivals. It’s cracking time at the T20 World Cup and you can watch every match live and in-game ad-free on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > SPEAKING POINTS: England bad boy seals ultimate redemption story as India’s sad end is summed up in one act FINAL: Radical plan to prevent T20 World Cup final being ruined by Melbourne weather England will be glad to have ruined the opportunity as this golden generation comes one match closer to earning more cuddly silverware. Sunday is England’s third World Cup final over the past four ODI and T20 tournaments. When asked if it was a perfect England T20 innings, Hales said it would definitely be there. A huge event, India in the semi-finals of the World Cup. I’m really happy with the way I played, it’s as special as it gets. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Hales LAUNCHES England to Finals! | 01:24 For India, the damage was done early on after just 3-80 of the first 13 overs. In comparison, Buttler and Hales set 0-140 at the same point. Hardik Pandyas 33-ball 63, and another fifty from Virat Kohli, recovered India’s stuttering innings, but the 168 was still far below par. England captain Buttler crushed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three limits in the first over of the chase and his side never looked back until he emphatically hit the winning runs with a six at the end of the 16th over. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Terrible India makes DUMB mistakes | 01:12 Hales hit his 50 off 28 balls and was tough against Mohammad Shami, who leaked 39 runs from his four overs as the match was snatched away from India in a flurry of sixes and fours. Earlier Chris Jordan took three wickets on the flank of the injured Mark Wood. Pakistan is playing 30 years after it did the same in 1992 in the final of the MCG against England. With AFP

