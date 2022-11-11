Sports
Aussies destroy Belgium amid sad scenes at BJK Cup
Australian women have been stormed to the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow, after an unfortunate moment for Elise Mertens who saw Belgium withdraw from her singles.
Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic, who had both won their singles in Tuesday’s win over Slovakia, once again produced the goods to seal Belgium’s 3-0 whitewash in Thursday’s winner-takes-all group decider.
The inspired Sanders also won her double rubber alongside the evergreen Sam Stosur as Alicia Molik’s team reached the final four for the second year in a row, confident they can end the country’s 48-year wait to enter the World Cup of women’s tennis to win.
Sanders, a humble number 237 in the world, seemed once again to be buoyed by the singles responsibility for her country as she blew Alison Van Uytvanck away 6-2 6-2 to beat Australia by one lead.
Australian top player Tomljanovic then had to face an inspired Mertens, who took a set and a 4-1 lead, before disaster struck for the Belgian.
Mertens – no doubt feeling the pain after flying to Glasgow via marathon, a three-flight journey from Texas after winning the doubles title at the WTA Finals – began to feel discomfort in her shoulder.
The Belgian, who had been so impressive in the first set-one and a half, started getting herself into double foul trouble as she struggled to deal with the shoulder issues.
Tomljanovic eventually evened the game after winning the second set 6-4 before adding three more games to make it eight in a row, leaving Mertens and her Belgian team in shock.
Mertens – who had received medical treatment on her racket arm – eventually retired when she withdrew injured to ensure Australia’s passage to the final four.
Aussies excited after qualifying for semi-finals
With the draw already decided, Sanders returned to the hard courts of the Emirates Arena, where he teamed up with 38-year-old Stosur to beat Ysaline Bonaventure and Kirsten Flipkens 6-4 6-3 in doubles.
“We are in a better position this time to go into the semi-finals, with more confidence, where we believe we can really win,” Tomljanovic said after beating Mertens.
“Last year we were like, ‘Wow, we made it to the semi-finals, what an amazing achievement’. This year it feels a little different, as it should be. We showed some really great tennis to get there. It feels good to be in that position.”
In the semi-final, where they will try to win the event formerly known as the Fed Cup for the first time since 1974, Australia will face Great Britain after the hosts beat Spain 3-0.
Doubles top tenner Sanders may not have won a singles in a WTA tour main draw all year, but she admits that putting on green and gold somehow raises her game.
Against world champion no. 54 Van Uytvanck she made a nonsense of the standings, dominated with excellent service and her powerful forehand.
“It was actually a tough game and playing for your country is quite emotional,” said Sanders, who also beat Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova in Australia’s opening win.
“(Playing for Australia) just brings out the best in me. I just use the support we have on the sidelines and from home, channel that energy and use it positively on the pitch.”
Sanders’ attacking approach saw her blast through the first set in just 23 minutes, but the key was a marathon first game of the second stanza in which the new ‘Rockhampton Rocket’ – she hails from Rod Laver’s hometown – five break points before a crucial foothold.
After that, the Storm wouldn’t blow out as she crashed out 18 winners while taking her fourth BJK Cup singles win in just five games.
|
