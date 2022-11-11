England vs Pakistan FINAL, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: ENG v PAK Live Cricket Streaming Details | TV channel, match times; Where and how to watch





England vs Pakistan FINAL ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Cricket Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Timing & Where & How To Watch: The final of the 2022 ICC Mens T20 World Cup will take place between England and Pakistan Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday 13th November. Pakistan reached the final by beating New Zealand in the semi-final 1 match on Wednesday, November 9. New Zealand vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final: Pakistan beats New Zealand by 7 wickets England reached the final of the T20 World Cup by beating India by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval Cricket Ground on Thursday. India vs England HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2022: England hammers on India with 10 Wickets – As it happened Here are the details of the match venue England-Pakistan, match timing, toss timing, Melbourne MCG weather forecast, Pakistan and England squads, and details of cricket LIVE Streaming as well: England vs Pakistan: Melbourne MCG Cricket Ground Weather Forecast Weather.com’s forecast says there is an 80% chance of precipitation and a good chance of a thunderstorm in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Sunday. There will be 75% humidity, with a wind speed of 19 km per hour. Melbourne will experience a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius. England vs Pakistan final: match date and match venue The England-Pakistan match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday 13 November. The toss of the final between Pakistan and England is at 1 p.m. England vs Pakistan final: match time and toss English skipper Jos Buttler and Pakistani captain Babar Azam toss the coin on November 13 at 1:00 PM. The final between Pakistan and England starts at around 1.30 pm (IST). England vs Pakistan LIVE: Squads, play 11 Pakistan (Playing XI) from: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim England (Playing XI) from: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. England vs Pakistan final match: TV channels to watch LIVE To enjoy the final between England and Pakistan on TV, cricket fans should visit Star Sports Network for the LIVE broadcast. Included Final at the MCG on Sunday! #WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6c3QT6DlGu Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) Nov 10, 2022 England vs Pakistan Final Match: LIVE Matches on Mobile To watch the clash between England and Pakistan, mobile users will need to stream live on Disney+ Hotstar.

