Weekend Example: No. 8 Men’s Ice Hockey vs. UMass Boston Friday and Johnson & Wales Saturday

No. 8 Men’s Ice Hockey vs. UMass Boston

Friday 11 November | 7 p.m.

Babson Ice Skating Center | Babson Park, Mass.

No. 8 Men’s Ice Hockey vs. Johnson & Wales

Saturday 12 November | 4 p.m.

Babson Ice Skating Center | Babson Park, Mass.

SERIES HISTORY

vs. UMass Boston

• Babson is 48-21-6 all-time against UMass Boston in a streak dating back to the 1978-79 season.

• The Beacons won a few games last season with a single goal against the Beavers, winning 4-3 at Boston on November 13 and 5-4 at Babson Park on January 21.

• In the last 18 games between the programs, eight were decided by one goal, while seven ended by a margin of at least three goals.

vs. Johnson and Wales

• Babson has won all six all-time games against Johnson & Wales in a series dating back to 2018, beating the Wildcats 40-8.

• The Beavers won both games last year with at least three goals, winning 6-0 on November 12 at Attleboro, Massachusetts, and 7-4 on January 22 at Babson Park.

• The Greens and Whites have won all three games at the Babson Skating Center, including a 5-1 decision on January 25, 2019 and a 6-0 verdict on December 6, 2019.

LAST MEETING

vs. UMass Boston

• Chris Peters ’22 scored the leading goal at 7:10 PM of the third period to lift the visiting UMass Boston to a 5-4 win over No. 5 Babson on January 21, 2022 at the Babson Skating Center.

• Ryan Black ’22 scored twice and Cole Sanderson ’22 and senior Chris Rooney both added a goal for the Beavers. Ryan Campbell ’22 and Mike Egan ’22 and junior Colby Bailey took two assists each while Brad Arvanitis’ 22G stopped 19 shots in 32 minutes and senior Nolan Hildebrand made 14 saves on 15 shots in relief in the loss.

• Peters finished with two goals and one assist for three points, while Jeffrey Skinner ’22, junior Corey Clifton and sophomore Devin Moran each scored once for the Beacons. Ethan Nitkin ’22 provided two assists and senior goalkeeper Sam Best stopped 19 shots between the pipes in the win.

vs. Johnson and Wales

• Egan scored two goals in the third period and finished with three points when Babson in fifth place defeated Johnson & Wales 7-4 on January 22 at the Babson Skating Center.

• John Corrigan ’22, Trevor Marcinick ’22, graduate student Max Torrezu and junior Thomas Kramer each ended with a goal and an assist for the Beavers. Cam Schmitt ’22 scored once and Black and Matt Wiesner ’22 came in with two assists apiece. Hildebrand made 18 in the victory for Green-White.

• Logan Orem ’22, seniors Kodi Legassie and Breck Crawford and junior Declan Dennehy all scored once for the Wildcats, who got 28 saves from sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Perrin.

EXPLORE THE BEAVER

• No. 8 Babson (2-1-0, 1-1-0) split his first two NEHC road matches last weekend, falling to No. 3 Hobart, 4-1, on Friday in Geneva, NY before hitting No. 11 Elmira, 3-1, in Pine Valley, NY

• Senior Andrew Holland and Torrez scored 62 seconds apart in the second period in the win over Elmira. sophomore Wyatt George scored a power play goal in the third period for the Beavers, while freshman defender Will Holland collected three assists and classmate Ryan Murphy assisted on a few. Hildebrand made 36 saves in goal to secure his second win of the season.

• First year Egan Schmitt (Schuylerville, NY) scored his second goal of the season for Babson in the loss to Hobart. First year Nate Mueller made his collegiate debut in goal, finishing with 35 saves in the setback.

• Will Holland (0-4-4) leads the team in scoring through three games and Schmitt (2-1-3) has a team-high two goals. Hildebrand is 2-0 with a 1.45 GAA and a save percentage of .955 in goal.

EXPLORE THE BEACONS

• UMass Boston (1-3-0, 1-1-0 NEHC) split its first two NEHC games last weekend at Barry Rink in Boston, beating New England College 5-2 on Friday night before falling back to No. 13 Norwich on Saturday afternoon, 2-1.

• Freshman Grady Friedman and juniors Owen Bourdow, Corey Clifton and Gino Carabelli propelled the Beacons to a 4-1 lead over NEC and sophomore Ty Mathews rounded out the score. Kolye Bankauskas and Alex Duncan collected two assists in the win and Best made 25 saves between the leads.

• Friedman put the Beacons ahead of Norwich with a marker for the second period, but the Cadets took the win with a few scores in the third period. Best made 12 of his 20 saves in the first period of the loss.

• Friedman (3-0-3) and Mike Manzo (0-3-3) lead the scoring in four games, followed by Bourdow (1-1-2), Bankauskas (0-2-2), Ryan Bogan ( 0-2-2) and Duncan (0-2-2). Best is 1-3 with a 3.03 GAA and a .882 serve in goal.

SCOUTING THE WILD CATS

• Johnson & Wales (0-4-0, 0-2-0 NEHC) dropped its first two conference games last weekend in Attleboro, Massachusetts, falling 3-2 on Friday to No. 13 Norwich, before a 5-2 loss to New England College on Saturday afternoon.

• Freshman Davis Bone scored his first collegiate goal and junior Carter Elrod also found the back of the net in the loss to NEC. Perrin made 16 saves in the first half of the game and senior Mike Camasso came into play and stopped all nine shots he encountered.

• Junior Hayden Haldane scored the first goal of the game for JWU in the setback against Norwich, and classmate Brendan Shandley tied the score at 2-2 in the third period before the Cadets scored a late goal to take the win. Perrin made 32 saves in the bad luck loss.

• Brendan Doyle (2-2-4) leads the Wildcats in four games along with Shandley (1-2-3) and Elrod (2-0-2). Perrin (4.35, 0.872) has started in goal for JWU in all four games.

NEHC HONOR

• Hildebrand was named NEHC Goaltender of the Week and Will Holland was named Rookie of the Week after last weekend’s game against Hobart and Elmira.

• Hildebrand stopped 36 shots in the win over Elmira, including all 17 shots he faced while maintaining the lead in the third period. Holland was involved in every goal against Elmira to finish with a career-high three assists as he set up the lead in the second period and added an assistant in an insurance goal in the third period, finishing the weekend with a +2 rating.

POLL POSITION:

• Babson and UMass Boston were both tied for fifth place in the NEHC preseason coaching poll, while Johnson & Wales was ranked No. 10.

• The Beavers are eighth in this week’s USCHO Division III men’s poll, one of four NEHC teams in the top 15 (No. 2 Hobart, No. 10 Norwich, No. 13 Elmira)

NUMBERS TO KNOW

• The Beavers are 1-0 at home this season and have been at the Babson Skating Center at 25-6-2 since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

• Green-White has been 2-0 and 20-3-1 since the start of last season with at least three goals this season.

• Babson has won both games this season when he scored a power play goal and is 16-3-1 in scoring with the man advantage dating back to last season.

NEXT ONE

• The Beavers will be out this weekend for a NEHC set, visiting Skidmore on November 18th and Castleton on November 19th.