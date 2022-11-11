Pakistan-England T20 World Cup final evokes memories of 1992 | Cricket News

Pakistan is back where the legend of the cornered tigers was forged 30 years ago, and England is once again the last enemy.

There are so many similarities between this unlikely run to the Twenty20 World Cup final and the one inspired by Imran Khan in 1992, when Pakistan defeated England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to take its first World Cup title in the 50-over format. to claim.

There are of course also differences. For starters, skipper Babar Azam is not 39 years old.

Khan was that age and in the twilight of his career, he described his team as cornered tigers and led them to that triumphant victory over England in the final.

Babar is 28, but he can match Khan’s performance at the MCG on Sunday, when his team once again meet the red-hot favorite England, this time a cricket format that didn’t exist in the 90s.

The parallels with 92

It’s hard for some to fathom how the stars were three decades apart for Babar and Khan in Australia.

For example, both Babar and Khan lost their matches in the opening round at the MCG; arch-rival India won from them in 1992 and 2022. Pakistan won their last three matches before the semi-finals both times, but both Babar and Khan had to rely heavily on the results of other matches to advance to the knockout stage on the last day of the group stage.

New Zealand was the opponent in both semifinals, with the Kiwis batting first on both occasions. And to top it all off, England defeated top-ranked India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final on Thursday, giving Pakistan another tick in the retelling of the story.

Sensational performance, Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden, a former Australia opener, told Babar and his teammates in the locker room after Wednesday’s seven-wicket semi-final victory over New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It was just an extraordinary effort.

Hayden told a news conference Friday that the 1992 World Cup was important for Pakistan and the game worldwide as it marked the emergence of a new superpower among one of the most influential cricketers of all time.

Imran Khan is doing great things. Celebrating democracy is an important part of life and he does it like a champion he was in the World Cup 92. So yeah, it sure is important.

All eyes on Babar

Babar’s belief in his planning and relying solely on his matchups against his opponents has been a key to success. He is not one to be guided by what former Pakistani cricketers suggest on the dozens of private television channels. These former cricketers were vocal after the team lost to India and then were defeated by Zimbabwe in back-to-back Super 12 losses that put the team in a tight corner in Group 2.

Pakistani World Cup-winning fast bowler Aqib Javed of 1992 was among those who advised Babar to hit lower in the semi-finals because he had scored just 39 runs in five group matches.

Instead, Babar went to the practice nets for over an hour on the eve of the knockout match against New Zealand, while his teammates preferred to relax in their hotel. He then produced a half-century that took Pakistan to victory in the semi-finals.

Babar’s opening partner Mohammad Rizwan’s weakness on the outside was also the topic of conversation in the Pakistani media, but he also posted for half a century. They combined in a ninth century opening rank the most with any opening pair in the world in T20s.

The battery of four pacers is another asset for Babar, which he miscalculated only once in the tournament when he wanted to keep his fourth fast bowler Mohammad Wasim on the bench.

But he is a quick learner and he made sure that Wasim played in every match after that, complementing Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Small Dynamo

However, if there is one player who has changed Pakistan’s fortunes, it’s Little Dynamo Mohammad Haris, who had never played in Australia’s batting conditions. After both Haider Ali and Asif Ali struggled with form in early group matches, Haris did what a young Inzamam ul-Haq had done for Imran Khan in 1992.

With the experience of just one T20 international against England in September, Haris first hit an 11-ball 28 against South Africa before making essential cameos of 31 and 30 against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

After needing 19 of the last 15 balls for semi-final victory, Haris sealed the game by beating New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson for a four and a six of consecutive deliveries. And that pleased Hayden.

Harry, it was a bit of a tricky situation, but that was another injection of a lot of energy, great enthusiasm, Hayden said. That’s a complete achievement and I think the world is going to see a lot more of that.

Last week, Khan, who was removed as prime minister of Pakistan earlier this year, was injured in the leg when a gunman attempted to take his life during a protest march to demand early elections. Although he will remain out of the crowd as he recovers, he took the time to acknowledge that the national teams are racing to the finals.

I wish Babar Azam and his team prayers and best wishes from the nation. All we expect from you is fight to the last ball. Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) Nov 9, 2022

The question remains, can Babar keep his stars aligned with Khan for another day?

Our efforts, our collective partnerships and our belief in each other mean that we actually choose it even more because that’s what it takes to win a championship, Hayden said.