How Nebraska vs. Michigan to Watch: NCAA Football TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream for Week 11
For the first time this season, the Michigan Wolverines are in the top four for the College Football Playoff standings. Now they have the Nebraska Cornhuskers on their way for what will likely be two ranked matchups to wrap up the season. With not much time left to fill the resume, the Wolverines will have to perform well this week to make their case stronger.
Let’s take a look at Michigan’s game with the Huskers and some other matchups in college football in Week 11.
number 5 Michigan Wolverines vs Nebraska Cornhuskers
- TV: ABC
- Stream: Sling TV
- Time: 3.30 pm
- Place: Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Weather: 47 degrees, slightly cloudy
- DraftKings odds: MICH -30.5, O/U: 48.5, ML: ME -12500, NEB +2500
- Best bet (13-14): O48.5
Everything in this game points to a blowout in Michigan. The Wolverines will be home, where they have performed exceptionally well in recent seasons. Lately the defense has been ramped up to one of the top units in the country and the attack is buzzing with Heisman candidate Blake Corum leading the way.
This week they welcome a Nebraska team that is recovering. Fans know the turmoil Scott Frost left in Lincoln, and Mickey Joseph tries to clean up the mess. Unfortunately, things have gotten even uglier as quarterback Casey Thompson is injured and doubtful for this game.
That leaves a Huskers squad depending on their running game. Statistically, Anthony Grant is a top five back in the Big Ten in yards and attempts, but his efficiency is quite low for those stats. Hes carrying just 4.8 yards per season average, 16th among qualified backs in the conference. Much of that can be attributed to an offensive line that has been terrible since Frost originally took over.
Now they face a Michigan team that ranks No. 1 in the nation for rushing yards. If the Wolverines come to play on Saturday, they should have their way with a one-dimensional Nebraska squad. I predict this will be Michigan’s most lopsided win in Big Ten game, so I like over 48.5 and Michigan -30.5, but I like over a tad more.
Purdue Boilermakers vs No. 21 Illinois Fights Illinois
- TV: ESPN2
- Stream: Sling TV
- Time: Afternoon
- Place: Champaign, ill.
- Weather: 40 degrees, slightly cloudy
- DraftKings Odds (NONE YET): MICH -30.5, O/U: 48.5, ML: ME -12500, NEB +2500
- Best Bet (13-14) (NONE YET): O48.5
This game is huge for the Wolverines and the Big Ten. Michigan’s CV Drops Dangerously Low As Illinois Slips Again AND Loses To Ohio State. At that point, their hopes of an 11-1 season and CFP appearance are all but gone. Michigan needs Illinois to come out strong and steam the Boilermakers on Saturday.
For the rest of the Big Ten, this game is also quite important. The Big Ten West is laughably bad this season. Illinois is the only slightly promising school on that side of the conference, and the best win is probably on the road against a Wisconsin program that has undergone a coaching change.
If Purdue wins this game, both schools will go to 4-3 in the conference and there is a potential for a four-place tie for first place in the Big Ten West on that record. A Big Ten Championship for the state of Michigan or Ohio is essentially out of the question at that point. The conference format has been an issue for some time, and a scenario like this would certainly raise eyebrows at the Big Ten headquarters.
number 4 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 18 Texas Longhorns
- TV: ABC
- Stream: Sling TV
- Time: 7:30 pm
- Place: Austin, Texas.
- Weather: 65 degrees, cloudy
- DraftKings odds: text-7, O/U: 64.5, ML: TEX -275, TCU +230
- Best bet (13-14): O64.5
Like Michigan, TCU joined the CFP as the No. 4 team in the country. If it wants to put an exclamation point on that, this is the week to do it against a team the committee really likes in the Texas Longhorns.
At home, Texas has been excellent this season. It nearly made a loss to Alabama early in the season, which is Austin’s only loss of the season. The Longhorns are hoping that this time a rowdy mob can provoke them to make a splash against a top 5 team in the country, and Vegas likes them to do that.
Texas is hoping for a Big 12 Championship appearance this week as they are currently second in the conference. But this season was full of underestimation for TCU. Quarterback Max Duggan leads a team of talented players on the offensive and they feel comfortable playing the underdog role.
Both offenses have been explosive this season and I expect there will be fireworks in Texas. This should be the most entertaining game of the weekend with some huge consequences.
|
