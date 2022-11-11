Boys Hockey: Oregon Brings Back State’s Top Scorer in Andrew Jicha | Sport

Junior Andrew Jicha returns as an all-state second-team squad after leading the state in goals scored last season, helping the Oregon boys’ hockey team to a sectional final.
The Panthers played all the way to a Division 2 division final before going down at Saint Marys Springs. It was the third consecutive postseason that Oregon lost to Saint Marys Springs.
Madison Edgewood won the Badger West with a 10-0 record and advanced to the Division 1 state championship game. Oregon finished fourth in the conference standings with a 5-5 mark.
The Panthers finished 15-9 in the overall standings last season.
Jicha led Oregon in goals with 65 last season. That tied Mark Johnson together for the most in state history, according to eliteprospects.com.
Simon Dosher and Jacob Cameron scored 22 and 18 points respectively as junior strikers last season. Kyle Rohrer, who led the state in points with 111 last season, will not play for Oregon this season.
Scheme
Sat, Nov. 26
Oregon at Arrowhead, 7pm, Mullet Ice Rink
Tue, Nov. 29
Oregon at Sauk Prairie, 7pm, SPARC Ice Arena
fr. Dec 2
oregon vs. Reedsburg, 7 p.m., Oregon Hockey Rink
Tue, Dec. 13
oregon vs. Baraboo, 7 p.m., Oregon Hockey Rink
Thursday 15 December
oregon vs. Sauk Prairie, 7pm, Oregon Hockey Rink
Sat 17 Dec
Oregon at Janesville Parker, 3 p.m., Janesville Ice Skating Center
Thursday December 22
Oregon at McFarland, 7pm, McFarland Community Ice Arena
Tue, Dec. 27
Oregon at Tournament, 4pm, Nagawaukee Ice Rink
wed. Dec 28
Oregon at Tournament, 4pm, Nagawaukee Ice Rink
Thursday 29 December
Oregon at Tournament, 10am, Nagawaukee Ice Rink
Fri, Jan. 6
Oregon in Reedsburg, 7pm, RACA
Tue, Jan. 10
oregon vs. Edgewood, 7 p.m., Oregon Hockey Rink
Thursday 12 January
Oregon in Baraboo, 7pm, Pierce Park Hockey Rink
Sat, Jan. 14
Oregon at Badger Challenge, 3 p.m., to be determined
Tue, Jan. 17
oregon vs. Marquette, 7 p.m., Oregon Hockey Rink
Thursday 19 January
oregon vs. Monroe, 7 p.m., Oregon Hockey Rink
Thursday 26 January
oregon vs. Onalaska, 7 p.m., Oregon Hockey Rink
Sat, Jan. 28
Oregon in Verona, 7pm, Verona Ice Arena
Tues. Jan 31
oregon vs. Edgewood, 8pm, LaBahn Ice Arena
Fri, Feb. 3
Oregon at Tournament, TBD, Sun Prairie Ice Arena
Sat February 4
Oregon at Tournament, TBD, Sun Prairie Ice Arena
tuesday 7 february
oregon vs. McFarland, 7 p.m., Oregon Hockey Rink
Thursday 9 February
Oregon at Madison West, TBD, Madison Ice Arena