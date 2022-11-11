Sports
Michael Vaughan calls India ‘biggest underachiever’ of cricket after T20 World Cup disaster
England cricket great Michael Vaughan calls India the ‘biggest underachiever in white ball history’ after another World Cup failure: ‘What have they done since 2011? Nothing’
- Cricket devastated India after 10-wicket loss to England in T20 World Cup
- Vaughan heavily criticized the side’s outdated tactics and poor team selections
- Ex-Captain Said Critics Are Afraid To Speak Up About India’s Failures
Cricket great Michael Vaughan has lashed out at India after their disastrous semi-final loss to England at the T20 World Cup, labeling the powerhouse the ‘worst-performing whiteball team’ in the sport’s history.
The former England skipper launched the full beam just after Virat Kohli’s side was thrashed by 10 wickets at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, with openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales making their way to the 169-point goal with four overs left.
India won the One Day International World Cup on home soil in 2011, but since then they have failed to live up to their reputation as cricket’s richest and most talented squad in a series of failures in both ODI and T20 tournaments.
Axar Patel’s body language sums up India’s night as they were steamed by 10 wickets as England ran to the goal of 169 runs with four overs left
England’s demolition job prompted cricket great Michael Vaughan (pictured) to call Virat Kohli’s side the ‘worst-performing whiteball team’ in the history of the sport
Vaughan said the team has done “nothing” since that win in 2011, despite their star-studded lineup, and blamed their worn-out tactics and uneven selections for the slump.
“India is playing an old-fashioned game that has been like this for years,” the 82 Tests veteran wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald.
“I am amazed at how they play T20 cricket because of the talent they have. They have the players, but they just don’t have the right process.
“They have to go for it. Why do they give the opposing bowlers the first five overs to sleep in?’
Vaughan also criticized India for failing to make the most of Rishabh Pant, playing a squad that has only five bowling options – while previous teams had batters who were also good with the ball in hand – and not a good leg spinner or sailor who can. swing supplies in right-handers.
Vaughan tore into India’s team squad and outdated tactics in T20 and one-day cricket, shelling the side (seen right after the loss to England on Thursday) for having totally failed to take advantage of their abundant talent
India won the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil, but Vaughan pointed out that they have ‘done nothing’ since – with a long string of failures, including the 2019 World Cup (pictured)
“Despite all the advantages India has, they need to win more… They are vastly under-performing for their skill levels,” added Vaughan, who was “stunned” by the team’s lack of tactical knowledge.
The ex-opening batsman went on to explain that the party’s odds are discussed at every World Cup, but “no one wants to criticize them because you get hammered on social media and pundits worry they’ll lose work in India one day.”
Vaughan’s former England captain, Nasser Hussain, echoed many of his sentiments in a Daily Mail column following the Adelaide demolition.
“I said on these pages that at the top of their order, India is still playing a bit of an old-fashioned game and even their former coach Ravi Shastri was talking about the need for them to change,” he wrote.
Yet they were still too timid. India must have known they had to get an above average score against this England striker, but they plodded on and if it hadn’t been for Hardik at the end they would have been way below par.’
The resounding victory sees skipper Jos Buttler’s men head to the Melbourne Cricket Ground to face Pakistan in Sunday’s final.
|
