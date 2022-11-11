Girls tennis Xavier Prep just falls short in semifinals against Pacifica





Xavier Prep’s girls’ tennis was one of the school’s best seasons ever, progressing to the semifinals of the CIF-SS playoffs for the first time in the program’s history. However, the playoff run came to an end with a win shy of Thursday night’s championship round when the Saints lost in a nail-biter against Pacifica Christian 10-8. Everyone knew that this Division 9 semi-final was going to be pushed to its limits after the first round of matches. Pacifica Christian wiped out all singles matches, while Xavier Prep did the same in all three doubles matches. It was the same result for the second round of the matches, with the match going 6-6 into the third round. In the third and deciding round of competition, Pacifica Christian won one of three double points, which ultimately resulted in the final score. “(Pacifica) had some strong competitors,” said Xavier Prep head coach Miranda Armstrong. “I had the feeling that their girls were great sporty and that they played with class and good humour. At the end of the day, a foul hit here and an errant hit there could have changed the whole game. “I’m proud of my girls,” she said. “It was so close and it could have been anyway, but out of all the teams we’ve played, I’d rather lose to that team than to anyone.” Xavier Prep’s number 1 doubles team of Lauren Thoman and Trinity Miller and the number 2 doubles team of Sara Belous and Bella Fortson won all three sets. The other two points for the Saints came from the No. 3 doubles team of Daisy Armstrong and Genevieve Jones, who played three very close matches and won two. Despite the loss, Armstrong became emotional as she described how proud she was of her athletes. “Nobody thought we could do this after the first round, or even after the second round,” Armstrong said. “There’s a lot involved in winning and getting where we’ve come. Myself, my staff, the parents and the school are so proud of the effort, camaraderie, compassion, sportsmanship and all that came with our team. “Fighting to this last point, this last game tonight, it takes a lot. There are so many factors, we are just so proud.” Xavier Prep is a young team with only three seniors, so there is a lot of optimism for the future. Armstrong cited her senior leadership as a key reason the program is moving in the right direction. “Our seniors have done a fantastic job leading the program and leaving it in a better space than when they joined,” Armstrong said. “I have a lot of confidence in the program and where the program is and where it is going. “I know the kids are already talking about when to hit and when to play. That’s what you want when you finish a season, that they want more.” Palm Desert 11, Santiago 7 Number 1 singles:Emma Rutkowski 4-6, 1-6, 2-6 No. 2 single beds:Tara Tanis 1-6, 3-6, 1-6 No. 3 singles:Hailey Goldstein 1-6, 3-6, 1-6 No. 1double:LaurenThoman and Trinity Miller6-2, 6-0, 6-4 No. 2 double:Sam Belous and Bella Fortson 7-5, 6-1, 6-0 No. 3 double:Daisy Armstrong and Genevieve Jones 7-6; (1), 6-4, 4-6

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.desertsun.com/story/sports/high-school/tennis/2022/11/11/xavier-prep-girls-tennis-falls-just-short-semifinals-against-pacifica/8323686001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos