Table tennis club attends first tournament in 10 years – The Lafayette





Table tennis club Lafayette, which was revamped in 2021, sent four members to its first tournament at the University of Pittsburgh last weekend. In a round-robin tournament, players from the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Pennsylvania, Carnegie Mellon, Bryn Mawr and Lafayette went into a duel on the tabletop. Members of the University of Pittsburgh contacted Lafayette after the tournament was scheduled through the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association (NCTTA) because they knew Lafayette was in on it 10 years ago. Each of the four participating members played a different member from Pittsburgh, the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon. Lafayette went 1-11 in total, with sophomore Sidath Chandrasenabeating the Carnegie Mellon rep for the team’s only win of the day. He was also close to beating his opponent from the University of Pennsylvania, losing 10-12 in the fifth set. “Since some of these universities are quite large compared to Lafayette, they seemed to have established table tennis teams and coaches who had competed in previous years,” Chandrasena wrote in an email. “I think playing in a tournament can be very different from practice, because of the mental pressure, change in environment and different styles of play you come across.” Chandrasena, who has been playing table tennis since he was eight, said that: table tennis has been a big part of his life. He played competitively, going for Lafayette to national tournaments in various parts of Australia. “Once I was admitted to Lafayette, I started looking for a local club where I could practice with my roommate, who is also a table tennis player,” he wrote. “The club meets weekly on Sundays from 2-4pm this year and has a large membership, with 125 members in the GroupMe chat. Unlike other clubs, weekly attendance is not required and students are welcome to come whenever they feel like a hit.” Junior Sam Anthony, the club’s president, explained that there is a balance between novice and competitive players. Some higher-level players are switching from playing regular tennis, Anthony said. “The kind of transfer of skills, it’s not like they’re new to the game, it’s a new kind of style,” he said. Chandrasena appreciates that the club gives people the opportunity to meet people from different backgrounds, cultures and skill levels. “Table tennis has helped me get to know and interact with new people simply by throwing a ball across a table,” Chandrasena wrote. Lafayette was unable to play against the members of Bryn Mawr at this tournament because it does not have a women’s or mixed team. Anthony said the club would like to form a women’s team in the future. The club plans to attend another competition at the end of January and in February if they qualify. “I think it was a solid effort as our first time entering the tournament scene representing Lafayette,” Chandrasena wrote about the tournament. “Now that we can measure the level of competition, I think we can do better next year.”

