AHSAA Central Board evicts Saraland football team; Baldwin County Superintendent is very concerned





The AHSAA Central Board of Control confirmed Executive Director Alvin Briggs’ decision to evict Saraland’s football team during an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon. The Spartans (10-1) play Friday night at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0) in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs in Tuscaloosa. Saraland’s Superintendent Aaron Milner told AL.com that the board of directors voted unanimously last week with one abstention to uphold Briggs’ ruling that exonerated the Spartans after an AHSAA investigation into a possible bona fide movement rule violation by the family of one of Saraland’s star players. The Baldwin County School System this week appealed Briggs’ ruling to the District 1 Board. That council upheld the appeal and sent the decision to the central council for a final decision on the matter. I appreciate the Central Council hearing both sides on this appeal, Milner told: AL.com. Saraland City Schools appreciates the efforts of the AHSAA Central Board of Control and its Director, Mr. Alvin Briggs. This brings the finality of Saraland High School’s AHSAA examination. The teams’ eligibility hung in the middle of an AHSAA investigation last week after Spanish Fort, a Baldwin County school, charged the Spartans with the possible violation. Saraland was notified by Briggs last Wednesday that it had not violated AHSAA regulations and defeated Wetumpka in the first round. The AHSAA investigation last week centered on whether a 15-year-old family of Saraland star players made a bona fide move from Baldwin County to the Saraland School District. A statement by Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler on Wednesday said the AHSAA’s bona fide exercise rule was critical in high school athletics and recent interpretations of the rule were clear as mud. In April, the Spanish Fort’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams were barred from participating in the state playoffs after the school itself reported an eligibility issue involving members of the same family. Tyler also appealed that decision, but the District Council rejected the appeal and the Toros did not compete in the postseason. I appreciate that AHSAA’s District One Board of South Alabama agrees with our concerns and forwards them for review by the Central Board, Tyler said in a statement Thursday. I am disappointed with today’s decision and we are deeply concerned about the integrity of our association. We take the time to review our next steps. The suitability of this particular player was first reported in the media last week when Saraland City Schools filed a lawsuit against a Baldwin County man, John Quinnelly Jr., and his private investigator for maliciously disseminating inaccurate and unfounded information. A hearing on the November 2 case was continued until November 21 in Mobile Circuit Court. Milner said Thursday that the Saraland School System planned to move forward with the defamation lawsuit against Quinnelly. Quinnelly sent multiple emails to media members in the mobile area with findings from the private investigator that he said showed the family may have broken the bona fide move rule. The private investigator involved, Eric Winberg, later said in an affidavit that he could not confirm or deny whether the bona fide move rule had been violated in this case.

