Men’s tennis organizes Bonita Bay Classic

FORTMYERS, Fla. The FGCUmen’s tennis team is closing the fall season by hosting the Bonita Bay Classic this weekend from the Bonita Bay Club in Bonita Springs.

The Classic starts on Friday 11 Novembereand runs until Sunday 13 Novembere. FGCU is one of four programs that will participate this weekend, which also includes Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Memphis.

FGCU’s first game is against Nebraska, which will take place on Friday (3:00 PM). The Eagles then take on Virginia Tech on Saturday (3:00 PM) and close the weekend with a game against Memphis on Sunday (12:30 PM). Like most fall events, the format for the event is individual based and no team scores are tracked.

FGCUs Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla.) is one of four ranked single players in the Bonita Bay Classic, clocking in at #123. Memphis’ Pablo Alemany and David Stevenson come in at #103 and #125 respectively, while Virginia Tech’s Ryan Fishback is the highest ranked player at #55.

In doubles, Fishback and Jordan Chrysostom are at number 15, while Alemay and Stevenson are at number 50.

Max Damm (Bradenton, Florida) lead the Eagles this fall with six singles wins, including a 3-0 win at ITA Southeast Regionals in Tallahassee a few weeks ago. In doubles, Damm and Johnson went 6-2 and have a title to their name this fall, winning the UCF Fall Sizzler doubles event.

The FGCU women’s tennis team will also compete in Bonita Bay this weekend.

TEAMS:

FGCU (m/w)

Memphis (m/w)

Purdue (in)

Nebraska (m)

North Dame (w)

Virginia Tech(m)

BONITA SPRINGS CLASSIC SCHEDULE:

Friday: 11/11

11:30 Memphis/ND ladies

11:30 VT/Memphis men

3 p.m. FGCU/Nebraska men

3 p.m. FGCU/Purdue women

Saturday: 11/12

11:30 Nebraska/Memphis Men

11:30 Memphis/Purdue women

3 p.m. FGCU/VT men

3 p.m. FGCU/ND women

Sunday 11/13

9am ND/Purdue Women

9:00 a.m. Nebraska/VT men

12:30 pm FGCU/Memphis women

12:30 p.m. FGCU/Memphis men

