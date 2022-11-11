Sports
Men’s tennis organizes Bonita Bay Classic
FORTMYERS, Fla. The FGCUmen’s tennis team is closing the fall season by hosting the Bonita Bay Classic this weekend from the Bonita Bay Club in Bonita Springs.
The Classic starts on Friday 11 Novembereand runs until Sunday 13 Novembere. FGCU is one of four programs that will participate this weekend, which also includes Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Memphis.
FGCU’s first game is against Nebraska, which will take place on Friday (3:00 PM). The Eagles then take on Virginia Tech on Saturday (3:00 PM) and close the weekend with a game against Memphis on Sunday (12:30 PM). Like most fall events, the format for the event is individual based and no team scores are tracked.
FGCUs Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla.) is one of four ranked single players in the Bonita Bay Classic, clocking in at #123. Memphis’ Pablo Alemany and David Stevenson come in at #103 and #125 respectively, while Virginia Tech’s Ryan Fishback is the highest ranked player at #55.
In doubles, Fishback and Jordan Chrysostom are at number 15, while Alemay and Stevenson are at number 50.
Max Damm(Bradenton, Florida) lead the Eagles this fall with six singles wins, including a 3-0 win at ITA Southeast Regionals in Tallahassee a few weeks ago. In doubles, Damm and Johnson went 6-2 and have a title to their name this fall, winning the UCF Fall Sizzler doubles event.
The FGCU women’s tennis team will also compete in Bonita Bay this weekend.
TEAMS:
FGCU (m/w)
Memphis (m/w)
Purdue (in)
Nebraska (m)
North Dame (w)
Virginia Tech(m)
BONITA SPRINGS CLASSIC SCHEDULE:
Friday: 11/11
11:30 Memphis/ND ladies
11:30 VT/Memphis men
3 p.m. FGCU/Nebraska men
3 p.m. FGCU/Purdue women
Saturday: 11/12
11:30 Nebraska/Memphis Men
11:30 Memphis/Purdue women
3 p.m. FGCU/VT men
3 p.m. FGCU/ND women
Sunday 11/13
9am ND/Purdue Women
9:00 a.m. Nebraska/VT men
12:30 pm FGCU/Memphis women
12:30 p.m. FGCU/Memphis men
Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_MTen and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU men’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCUmen’s tennis or other programs straight to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.
CJ WEBER
FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCJ Weber, who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference rosters since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his 12th year, Weber has amassed an overall record of 123-95 (.564) and a record of 51-19 (.729) in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national ranking, a 14-game undefeated run and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament — the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year honor for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the 2019 regular season and tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year honors, leading the Greens and Blues to their third trip to the NCAA tournament. In 2022, Weber led the Eagles to another regular-season ASUN title, reaching #65 in the ITA ranking, the highest in the program’s history.
EAGLE CAMPAIGN
IT NEEDS A TEAMto achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as departmental needs in expanding and improving facilities, as well as mentorship and leadership training for trainers and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence.Join our team andpledge your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow!
#FEEDFGCU
FGCUAthletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCUAthletics’ charity. For more information, including how you can contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.
ABOUT FGCU
FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 93 regular league and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just 11 seasons in which they qualified for DI postseason, the Eagles have had a combined 45 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to widely earn a seat in the NCAA tournament. Eight FGCU programs have achieved top 25 nationalities in their respective sports – including Women’s Basketball (No. 20, 2021-22), Beach Volleyball (No. 20, 2022), and both Men’s Soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s Soccer (2018) and four of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue took a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven teams from the state of Florida earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall 2020 semester, outperforming the general university undergraduate population for 26 consecutive semesters. In the past five semesters (Fall 2019, Spring 2022), another milestone was reached as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also put in a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017—and were recognized as one of two runner-up winners for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
