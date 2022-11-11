Recently Retired PK Subban Joins ESPN as a Hockey Analyst





PK Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN’s hockey team after contributing to last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year deal with ESPN. He will work primarily as a studio analyst, but will handle some games throughout the season. I know for a few weeks now. It was hard to know what I was going to do and just keep it close to the chest. But I’m excited now that they were here, said Subban. I had done some work last season and it was great. I enjoyed working with the producers and everyone. Subban said the chances of appearing on First Take and other ESPN programming during the playoffs were another factor in the decision. The 33-year-old Subban played 13 seasons for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. He scored 467 points in 824 regular season games, including 115 goals. He won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defender in 2013 with the Canadiens and reached the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals with the Predators and was a three-time NHL All-Star roster. Mark Gross, ESPN’s senior vice president of production and external events, said Subban is adding even more experience to its network of analysts and reporters. PK brings a new perspective to his analysis, having recently retired, but he also draws from much more than just his experience on the ice, giving him a unique, fun perspective that fans will love.” said Gross. During his final season in the league, Subban had already agreed to host PKs Places, a hockey version of the Places series streaming on ESPN+. The series will premiere next year. Subban said he has had discussions with ESPN about possible ramifications to other sports areas if opportunities arise. He added that many thought an announcement about his future might have come sooner, but he took the time to decompress as he considered all his options. I’m excited to take that passion and energy that I brought on the ice to something else that I’m passionate about. I hope they’re as excited as I am to get started, he said. The people who follow and know me know that I remain honest. I’m going to be myself, and hopefully that’s what they want to see. I think that’s what people are excited about. ____ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

