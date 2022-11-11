Ukraine Para Table Tennis succeeds at World Championships with support of sports movements





11. Nov 2022

Photo: RFETM / Oscar J. Barroso After winning the first title at stake at the 2022 World Para Table Tennis Championships in Andalusia, Ukraine looks poised to take advantage of the support of the sporting world to help the team reach this moment. The ITTF and its Foundation, together with the IOC through the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, supported Ukraine and contributed to the participation of the teams in Granada. Table tennis Unitedthrough the ITTF Foundation, helped the Ukrainian team navigate the ongoing crises caused by the war in his country. I would like to thank the International Olympic Committee and Mr Sergii Bubka for supporting the Para table tennis players from Ukraine. This year, the ITTF has done its utmost to ensure that all Ukrainian players can participate in table tennis, para-table tennis and youth events. Seeing their success on the international stage inspires us all. Petra Srling, president of the ITTF. Olympic champion Sergii Bubka, in his capacity as an IOC member in Ukraine, has been tasked by the IOC with coordinating all elements of the humanitarian aid provided by the Olympic Movement to the Ukrainian Olympic community and sports movement. To reach Granada, Ukrainian Para athletes had to qualify for two different qualifying tournaments in Slovenia and the Czech Republic. The ITTF Foundation supported those athletes to go to those tournaments. The organizers of the 2022 World Para Table Tennis Championships waived the cost for the Ukrainian team, allowing two women and five men to participate. Ukrainians Lev Kats and Ivan Mai, in the 18 men’s doubles final, won the country’s first gold at this year’s World Championships over Great Britain’s Josh Stacey and Ross Wilson (11-9, 11-4, 13- 11). Now the team journey continues in Granada until the end of the tournament.

