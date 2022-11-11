FIFA announces shared flights for Israeli and Palestinian football fans for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar





FIFA announced on Thursday that shared flights have been organized so that Israeli and Palestinian fans can watch Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022. The temporary direct charter flights between Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, are the only official direct flights between the two countries.

The meetings organizing the flights were attended by representatives of FIFA, the operational arm of the World Cup Tournament 2022 delivery team and Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture and Sports. FIFA’s press release noted that the meeting was held in accordance with Qatar’s commitment to FIFA’s hosting requirements.

In FIFA’s press release, the organization’s president, Gianni Infantino, said: We are delighted that an agreement has been reached for Israeli and Palestinian fans to visit Qatar and attend matches during the FIFA World Cup. This deal allows Israelis and Palestinians to fly together and enjoy football together.

A spokesperson for the Qatar 2022 Organizing Committee said in the statement: Since winning the rights to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we have always said that all cardholders can attend matches in Qatar. Today’s announcement illustrates our commitment to respect FIFA policies and hosting requirements, including the right of everyone to attend matches.

This also includes the requirement that Palestinian ticket holders and media can travel on these charter flights without restrictions as they have an equal right to enjoy the tournament, which is made extra special as it is the first World Cup to be hosted in the Arab and Muslim world.

Qatar does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel, but a temporary office will be set up during the tournament to handle Israeli visitors.

Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs director general Alon Ushpiz said: Today’s announcement will allow Israeli citizens to travel freely to Qatar and attend matches at the World Cup. We have successfully secured all guarantees, including access to consular services for Israelis during their stay in Qatar.

Two Arab Gulf states bordering Qatar, the UAE and Bahrain, signed historic normalization agreements with Israel in 2020, but despite direct flights for the World Cup, a Qatari official told CNN the country’s stance on normalization has not changed.

Qatar’s position remains closely linked to resolving the Palestinian issue, including a two-state solution in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. Recently, we have not seen any positive developments in the peace process that would merit a change in our policies, the official said.

The Qataris are said to have pushed for Palestinians to be allowed to fly from Ben Gurion in Tel Aviv and told Israel that any escalation leading to violence in Jerusalem, Gaza or the West Bank during the World Cup would risk canceling the agreement. , including the direct flights, a source briefed on the matter but not authorized to speak publicly told CNN.

The source added that Qatar’s insistence on flying Palestinians out of Ben Gurion caused talks to stall for a while.

More than 8,000 Palestinians and 3,800 Israelis have bought tickets to the tournament, the source said.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid welcomed the news and said that after many months of hard work, we have ensured that Israeli citizens can fly directly to the World Cup in Qatar, and the opening of an Israeli office in Qatar to provide services to fans coming for the World Cup.

The Qatari official said: This is part of Qatar’s commitment to FIFA’s hosting requirements, and it should not be politicized. We have always said that anyone with a World Cup match ticket can enter Qatar. Thanks to this agreement, the Palestinians can now enjoy the first World Cup in the Arab and Muslim world.

The World Cup runs from November 20 to December 18.