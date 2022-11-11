Sports
Tebbutt: It’s On – Canada vs. Switzerland
It’s all on the line as Canada faces Switzerland on Friday for a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals semi-finals in Glasgow.
The match-up is loaded with incentives on both sides. From the Canadian perspective, there is the fact that their team lost 3-1 in February 2020 in Biel, Switzerland. That was qualifying and disappointing for Canada with newly crowned US Open champion Bianca Andreescu unable to play with a knee injury and Genie Bouchard hurt her wrist during her last practice session and had to withdraw.
That left it to an 18-year-old, then little-known, Leylah Annie Fernandez and double Gabriela Dabrowski for singles. While Fernandez gave the visitors a surprise victory over Swiss No. 1 Belinda Bencic in the third game, Canada was beaten 3-1 without being able to draft its best team.
The Swiss motivation heading into Friday’s final round-robin match, both teams scored 3-0 wins over Italy in their first round-robin ties dates back to something that happened a year in the BJK Cup Finals championship game against Russia ago in Prague.
After Russia won the first game, Bencic was scheduled to face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second, taking a 5-2 (and four of the previous five games) lead over the Russian. But just 40 minutes before Bencic took on Pavlyuchenoka, Russian captain Igor Andreev Liudmila Samsonova replaced Pavlyuchenkova in a dubious but not illegal move.
Samsonova held a 2–0 head-to-head lead over Bencic, with both wins that same year. Samsonova won the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to take Russia’s fifth title in the competition.
Swiss captain Heinz Gunthardt and his players were outraged by the Russians’ highly questionable last-minute maneuver and have been seething ever since, hoping to avenge that defeat with a win at this year’s event.
After her win over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday, Bencic stated, now waiting for Team Canada.
It should be an intriguing match-up, starting with the number 2 singles players. After an impressive opening day 7-6(3), 6-3 win over Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto on Thursday, Andreescu will be a formidable opponent for the Swiss No. 2 player, who would logically be Jil Teichmann. The WTA No. 35 had to save a match point against Cocciaretto on Wednesday in a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5) victory.
Andreescu has a 2-1 record against Teichmann, including wins in their two most recent encounters 6-2, 6-4 in Guadalajara last month and 6-1, 6-3 in Acapulco in 2019.
The other option for Switzerland would be Victorija Golubic in 77th place. The 30-year-old and Andresscu only played once against the 22-year-old Canadian, scoring a tough 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 first-round victory in the 2021 US Open.
When asked about the chances that Golubic could be replaced for Teichmann, Andreescu said, maybe. I really can’t say. Anyway, I’m going to play my best tennis. Hopefully I’ll give 100 percent and just play my heart no matter what.
About the possible switch, said captain Sylvain Bruneau, there is a chance. I know that Bianca and Golubic played a very close match at the US Open in 2021, a very difficult game in the first round. Not sure which card he (Captain Heinz Gunthardt) is going to play. Whoever it is, it’s going to be a good opponent.
As for the confrontation with Bencic Fernandez of the No. 1 singles players, the 20-year-old from Montreal leads their head-to-head 2-1. She won that Fed Cup match (now BJK Cup) in Biel in 2020 and their third round at the French Open 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. Bencic then took revenge last month in the opening round in Guadalajara with 7-5, 6-7(10), 6-3.
Bencic won her first BJK Cup Finals match of 2022 on Wednesday 7-5, 6-3 against the No. 59 Paolini, but Fernandez improved that Thursday with an impeccable 6-0, 6-0 steamrolling of the No. 28 Martina Trevisan in just 41 minutes.
It was essentially total destruction from the first pass, with Fernandez eventually winning 49 out of 64 points. There was a sense that she wanted revenge for her 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3 loss in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros in May against the 29-year-old Italian.
From the start of that game, Fernandez suffered from what turned out to be a third-degree stress fracture on the top of her right foot. There’s no telling where her current No. 40 ranking would have been had she reached the semi-finals (or better) in Paris and then hadn’t missed all of June and July with the foot injury before returning to National Bank Open pres. in Toronto in early August.
One of the fiercest competitors in women’s tennis, at Court 1 at the Emirates Arena on Thursday, she felt strongly that she was thinking of retaliation.
The game plan, Italian captain Tathiana Garbine said of Trevisan vs. Fernandez, was to lose a little bit of space (behind the baseline) but give a little more spin like she played at Roland Garros. But it’s not easy because we know very well that it’s not a clay court and there isn’t enough time to play the game we wanted to develop. It wasn’t easy, but that was the game plan. She was unable to do it because our opponent (Fernandez) played a great game.
After arguably the best performance of her young career, Fernandez said, when asked to describe how she felt playing such incredible tennis, I think I felt a little elevated. I wasn’t really focused on everything that was going on around me. I was very at peace with myself mentally and emotionally. And then I just enjoyed my time on the track.
It was a phenomenal display from Fernandez, sending a message to Bencic for their likely No. 1 match-up in the second game on Friday. About Bencic, Fernandez described her approach in very straight forward terms, saying: impose my game, follow the game plan and don’t get too frustrated, be mentally and emotionally solid.
Although Andreescus’s score with Cocciaretto wasn’t as decisive as Fernandez against Trevisan, after a set point trailing 5-2 in the opening set, she was clearly the better player, giving free rein with her superior variety and decisiveness.
I kind of like to play when I’m down, Andreescu explained how she ramped it up after saving the set point, so I leveled up somehow. There’s just a switch in my brain, and I’m just getting more aggressive.
If Canada and Switzerland split the singles on Friday, it looks like Fernandez will team up with Dabrowski for the doubles, especially after the Canadian pair tied for a convincing 6-1, 6-1 win over Italians Paolini and No. 56 on Thursday. -ranked Lucia Bronzetti.
To sum up an almost perfect day, captain Bruneau said, at a high level of the three players who were on the pitch today. They played great tennis. The team support, the team spirit is really high. Will keep trying tomorrow.
NOTE: The Canada vs Switzerland game will take place on Sportsnet One and TVA Sports in Canada at 5:50am ET on Friday.
