Golf, table tennis, basketball kickstart at North East Olympic Games 2022





Shillong:The 2nd Northeast Olympics of 2022 kicked off in earnest on Thursday with golf, table tennis and basketball as the sports kicked off. Golf is played on the picturesque Shillong Golf Course, with 80 players from the northeastern states playing 18 holes a day over four rounds. ADVERTISEMENT MORE READ BELOW < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Meghalayas Anil Ram Turns Down At the NEIGRIHMS Indoor Basketball Court, Mizoram stormed to a 126-35 win over Tripura in Pool A. In the second game, Nagaland won comfortably against Arunachal Pradesh 87-39 in Pool B. The first of the women’s matches followed, with Sikkim putting in a strong performance beating Mizoram 78-50 in Pool B. After three rather one-sided results, Nagaland defeated Manipur by just six points 47-41, in Pool A of the women’s event . Hosts Meghalaya then took a 79-54 win against Sikkim in the men’s Pool B. There were two women’s U-17 football matches at the MFA Turf in Polo Ground on Thursday. The first saw Arunachal Pradesh beat Mizoram 3-1 in Group 2. Awih Ngiahdim gave Mizoram the lead, but Arunachal made up for that deficit with goals from Ciani (32nd minute), Yumlum (68th minute) and Angel Tayang (81st minute) ). Later, in Group 1, there were two hat-tricks by Manipur when they defeated Sikkim 6-0. Laishram Rejijia Devi (10th, 16th and 38th minutes) scored her treble in the first half itself, while Loktongbam SheliaDevi scored goals in both halves in the 42nd, 63rd and 88th minutes of the match. On Friday, there will be three U-21 men’s matches Arunachal vs Sikkim at 9:00am, Meghalaya vs Nagalandat at 12:30pm and Manipur vs Mizoram at 4:30pm. ADVERTISEMENT MORE READ BELOW Table tennis, meanwhile, saw the start of their team matches. In the women’s competition, Manipur defeated Tripura 3-1, Meghalaya defeated Sikkim 3-0, Mizoram defeated Nagaland 3-0, Tripura defeated Arunachal 3-1, Mizoram defeated Sikkim 3-0 and Meghalaya defeated Nagaland 3-0 . In the men’s game, Mizoram won 3-0 against Arunachal, while Nagaland defeated Sikkim by the same margin. Manipur won 3-0 against Arunachal before Meghalaya defeated Nagaland 3-1. Also read | Meghalaya: More than 2,500 Congressmen attend BCC meeting in demonstration of strength Related Latest stories

