



Stevens Reserve is one of Fremantle’s premier sports facilities and is home to the Fremantle District Cricket Club Founded in 1852, the club is one of the oldest in the state and features some of WA’s top players, including Shaun and Mitch Marsh, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman and Jhye Richardson. The play and practice wickets at Stevens Reserve are some of the best in WA, but they can be easily damaged by dogs. If you are training your dog at Stevens Reserve, make sure to keep your dog away from the cricket wickets and covers. Dogs running on wickets can damage the fields, endangering the safety of the players. Even the tiniest tear in a dog’s claw covers can allow moisture to seep in and ruin the court, which can lead to matches being postponed or cancelled. It also costs the cricket club about $10,000 to replace damaged covers. You can help us by staying away from these areas while hiking in the reserve. How to have a happy cricket club and happy dogs? All cricket wickets and covers are DOG PROHIBITED areas at all times. Fines apply.

DOGS ARE ON THE LEAD AT ALL TIMES during training and competition (watch out for the red flags). Fines apply.

If there is a chance that your dog will run on the wickets or covers, put them on a leash just to be safe. There are many other alternative dog walking areas in Fremantle, including Fremantle Park, Bruce Lee Reserve, Hilton Park, South Beach, and Leighton Beach. Check out our dog zone page.

