



Wolverines sign two letters of intent

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan, Women’s Tennis Head Coach Ronnie Bernstein announced the signing of Blue Chip recruits Piper Charney and Reese Miller to National Letters of Intent on Thursday (November 10). “I am so excited to welcome Reese and Piper to our program next year,” Bernstein said. “I’ve known Reese for many years, she grew up in Ann Arbor and super happy she chose to stay close to home. She will add so much to our program and it will be fun to watch her compete with her sister “Like Reese, Piper will be such a great addition to our program. She will be the ultimate college player, as she excels in both singles and doubles. She is arguably one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever recruited. Both will fit in so well, and I know they will give everything they have both on and off the field during their Michigan career.” Charney comes to Ann Arbor of Mount Pleasant, SC, as the No. 5 ranked senior on the TennisRPI list and No. 12 by TennisRecruiting.net. Charney won the singles and doubles titles at the USTA National Winter Championships last January, taking a three-set victory over number 7 in the singles championship. She also won the 16s doubles title at the Orange Bowl and reached the junior quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open. Charney helped Lucy Beckham High School to two straight South Carolina High School League AAAA state titles in 2020 and 2021. Miller joins her sister, Karl Miller as Wolverine, and they will play together for one season after missing out on the opportunity at Pioneer. Reese Miller won two consecutive Lower Peninsula Division 1 No. 1 titles in singles, losing just two games during her high school career. She was part of two state championship teams at Pioneer, winning titles in 2021 and 2022. A Blue Chip recruit ranked as the No. 27 senior by TennisRecruiting.net and No. 30 on the Tennis RPI list, Miller was the g16 national champion level 2 in February 2021 (Medford, NJ) and at G18 National Level 2 (Chattanooga, Tenn.) in July 2021. The Wolverines recently completed their fall season and will be back in action in January 2023, with the Michigan Invitational (January 13-15) at the Varsity Tennis Center.

