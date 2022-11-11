Kingfisher D scores impressive win over Our Lady of Peace A – Reading Today Online

Two sides bidding for second met this week in Division 1 and it was Kingfisher D who impressively defeated Our Lady of Peace A, who could only field two players, with an 8-2 win.

Ryan Chung and Graham Mendick were undefeated and only OLOP’s Mo Cook could take a win over Julian Telford, who along with his teammates defeated Steve Murgatroyd.

The other team to bid in second place is Sonning Common & Peppard A, who maintained their good form with an 8-2 home win over Kingfisher B.

Jason Roberts contributed a double. but triples from Jamie Barlow and Neil Hurford, who deserved player or match for not dropping an end, completed the win.

Kingfisher A again increased their lead at the top with a comfortable 10-0 win over Reading FC, though Mike Childs provided some resistance against Martin Adams 4-11 8-11 11-9 11-13.

Sixth met seventh as Sonning Sports A scored a narrow 6-4 win over Tilehurst RBL A. They are now tied on points. Dave Croucher proved to be the MVP again, winning his three, ably supported by Nick Sears and Paul Savage, though they had yet to win a doubles.

In Division 2, Tilehurst won RBL B 6-4 against Our Lady of Peace B, with Kate Maksimenko taking an impressive maximum for the Tilehurst team.

Darek Kaminski played well for OLOP and won twice and gave Kate a good game. Second-placed Our Lady of Peace C managed a good draw against likely promotion contenders Tidmarsh B, despite playing with a reserve.

New signing Sachin Mundra won twice for OLOP, including beating Francois Durand in five and Francois won another set that went to five against Pradeep Desh.

In Division 3, a game in which the score would be important for both teams’ promotion chances, Tidmarsh C defeated Our Lady of Peace E 7-3, but it was a close game. There were 5 sets and 15-16 points in a single game which clearly shows it was a great game.

Tidmarsh’s Richard Hudson put up a good fight against Harry Bullock with a comeback from 2-0 to 2-2 however; Harry won the last set and the match. In another match, OLOP’s Qing Wu caught David Sheppard from 2-0 to 2-2, but it wasn’t enough to win the same thing that David won three sets to two.

The highlight of the match was Louise Forster’s victory against Ian Wu. All the first 4 games were very close, but in the end Louise managed to take a key point for her team: 11-13 11-9 9-11 11-9 11-7.

Tidmarsh D won 9-1 against last week’s high-performing team Sonning Sports B. Despite Brett Hastings’ good opening win against Dave Edwards, Sonning Sports B lost all nine remaining games.

Brett Hastings had another good fight against Ray Webb, but he lost the last two sets and the match. The highlight of the match was an exciting double match that again ended in five sets.

Sonning Sports B led 2-1, but they lost the last two games and the game: 11-5 9-11 11-7 4-11 3-11.

The last game of the week was between Our Lady of Peace F and Springfield A, and Springfield A whitewashed a two-player OLOP F team.

James Smith was the closest player to a win. The highlight of the match was James Smith vs Peter Gurneys 5-setter. James led 2-1, but lost the last 2 games 13-11, which was a bit of a shame for him: 10-12 11-6 11-8 11-13 11-13.

In the big division 4 local derby, Sonning Common & Peppard F defeated Sonning Common & Peppard E 8-2.

For the F team, Mike Casserley made a good hat-trick with Oliver Bonser and Gerry Bacon winning two each, while Anthony Reeve won two for the E team. David Riddle had a lot of bad luck for the E team but only lost 11 – 13 in the fifth end to Mike.

Lewis Oke hit a good max to help Tilehurst Methodists C beat Springfield B 8-2. His match against Steve O’Connor in set ten was a classic and Lewis won 9-11 12-10 12-10 7-11 12-10. Steve himself won the two for his team.

By Nigel Maltby