Sunil Gavaskar feels Hardik Pandya will be captain and there will be few retirements after T20 WC shutdown





India suffered an embarrassing 10 wicket loss in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England on Thursday (10 November). After being sent off to bat by Jos Buttler, the Indian team was able to score just 168 runs in their 20 overs quota on a pitch that looked like a batting paradise. Collection break! A blazing 63 out of 33 from Reply to @Team_Twitter & 50 discount 40 from @imVkohli forces #TeamIndia to a total of 168/6. Score card – https://t.co/ld3NCG5Kok #INVENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/D0cgeBW6cQ BCCI (@BCCI) Nov 10, 2022 When India was batting it looked like the churning of runs was quite tough, but when England openers came to bat they gave a T20 batting masterclass to show the Men in Blue how to play fearlessly in knockout games. After the match, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar gave a no-nonsense verdict on Team India’s campaign in Australia, saying there would be a few retirements shortly after this defeat. England put on a spectacular display, beating India by 10 wickets in the semi-final #INVENG Report #T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/hkKVWZYVQ9 T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) Nov 10, 2022 Gavaskar also said that Hardik Pandya will probably take over as captain in the shortest form of the game as he had proven himself as a leader by winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in his first year as captain. After he won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as captain, they are said to have named Hardik Pandya as the next captain. Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know, Gavaskar said in the post-match show on Sports stars.

The moment The emotions the celebrations MOO D in the @gujarat_titans camp after the first IPL triumph. #TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/Y2D7pGyoEm IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022 The legendary cricketer further emphasized his point, saying that most players are in their mid-thirties and he is not sure how long they will continue to play in this format. Players will think carefully about it. There are several players in their mid-30s who will reconsider their position in the Indian T20I team, Gavaskar added. Fans also side with Gavaskars on Team India’s journey in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. No question about Rohit and Rahul:s form Or on vadapav captain’s armband Opinions were different for Kohli https://t.co/WHkhRSAs7q SANA ~SurVir (@merimarziidiot) Nov 10, 2022 He is right. Some T20I careers are ready tonight. https://t.co/XCinVLitOy IPL 2022 (@iplthebest) Nov 10, 2022 Shaw-Gill should be our opening pair but klr is VC fgs https://t.co/DMrMiF64bS VM (@villeneuve_stan) Nov 10, 2022 Absolutely none of them are going to announce their retirement apart from Dinesh Karthik maybe. T-20 cricket is a gold mine in today’s time and any Indian cricketer will happily continue to play it until and unless they are kicked out by the selectors https://t.co/TjJeH5WEi8 Anmol Abhinav (@k_a_r_a_n_9) Nov 10, 2022 The next T20 World Cup will be played in 2024 and with too many players approaching 40 by then, the inevitable retirement for some of the current Indian squad could be just around the corner.

