Great Britain, Australia to Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals





Reply to this story Remark GLASGOW, Scotland Great Britain took an unlikely 3-0 victory over Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals of the top team event in women’s tennis for the first time in 41 years. Australia also made it to the last four in Glasgow, but the story of the day was Britain’s remarkable comeback to win Group C, sealed by a rookie doubles win. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls were called up late after Emma Raducanus pulled out and had never been in anything like this before. Still, they took the pressure of a winner-takes-all doubles game against Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova to win 7-6 (5), 6-2. That confirmed previous singles victories of Heather Watson and Harriet Dart over much higher placed opponents. Hart was in tears after the stunning 13th-ranked Paula Badosa in a 6-3, 6-4 win despite an 85-place lead. It’s so wonderful to be here in Britain and to host this event, said Dart. I’m just so happy to keep this one alive. In the first game, Watson was outstanding in a 6-0, 6-2 win against Nuria Parrizas Diaz. Great Britain arguably shouldn’t even be in the 12-team tournament, having lost a qualifier to the Czech Republic in April. The team was given a wild card when Great Britain stepped in to host the event at the Emirates Arena and made the most of it by beating the five-time champions two days after losing to Kazakhstan. Previously, Australia was the first country to reach the semi-finals by beating Belgium 3-0 for a second group win. Storm Sanders defeated Alison van Uytvanck 6-2, 6-2 while Ajla Tomljanovic’s victory was sealed when her opponent, Elise Mertens, had to retire 4-6, 6-4, 3-0 due to a shoulder injury. Australia, which also triumphed in doubles, had already beaten Slovakia in Group B on Tuesday. Belgium played its two games before the Czech Republic, which had two players at the WTA Finals last week, contested its first in Group D. That was criticized by the Belgian captain Johan Van Herck. We were not helped by the situation, he said. What happened to Elise, I don’t think it’s very correct. It had a huge impact on what we had to go through here, especially Elise now with an injury. So it’s something where I think, as a small country, we have to pay a price because we’re not the Czech Republic that starts today or the United States that can play in the evening. The Czechs defeated Poland 2-1 and face the US for a place in the semifinals. It’s the same scenario for Canada after beating Italy 3-0 in Group A to set up a winner-takes-all game against Switzerland on Friday. Bianca Andreescu defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (3), 6-3. Leylah Fernandez defeated Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-0. Gabriela Dabrowski joined Fernandez and won the doubles for Canada 6-1, 6-1 against Jasmine Paolini and Lucia Bronzetti. Switzerland defeated Italy 3-0 in the group opener on Wednesday. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

