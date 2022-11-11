England vs Pakistan live stream FREE – how to watch T20 cricket World Cup final without paying a cent





THE whole country will be able to tune in for England’s T20 cricket World Cup final against Pakistan. Sky Sports has agreed to share broadcasting rights to Sunday’s final with free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4. 1 England captain Jos Buttler was pleased to hear that the final would be broadcast on free-to-air television. Credit: PA The sports channel was the exclusive UK rights holders of the tournament and has broadcast games on their channels. The deal was reportedly agreed in principle for England’s semi-final against India. Jos Buttler’s side swept their opponents aside in a ten wicket victory, with him and Alex Hales chasing the 169-run goal themselves. The win marked a final between England and Pakistan, who defeated New Zealand in their semi-final. The match will be shown on Channel 4 and for free on Sky’s Showcase channel. Captain Buttler admitted he was pleased with the news that the game after the game against India will be open to everyone. He said: “We would be very happy with that. That would be fantastic for the game in our country, as many eyes as we can get on that final would be great. “That would be great if that happens. It’s important that we always strive to grow our game and especially show cricket to the next generation, so we’d really welcome that if that were possible.” CASINO SPECIAL – BEST NEW CUSTOMER LOGIN DEALS The match kicks off at 8am GMT at the MCG in Melbourne, 30 years after their match in the 50-over final. Jonathan Licht, director of Sky Sports, said: “We know the importance of this game, so we are delighted to be able to share this great sporting moment with our entire country thanks to our strong relationship with Channel 4. “Whether you support England or Pakistan, this will be one to remember.” Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, added: “We are delighted that Channel 4 and Sky have signed this deal to bring another great national sporting moment available on free-to-air television to audiences across the UK. “As the days go on, some exciting international cricket from the southern hemisphere should be a welcome encouragement.” It follows similar deals to the one where Emma Raducanu’s US Open final win and Lewis Hamilton’s world title shoot-out with Max Verstappen were shown on Channel 4.

