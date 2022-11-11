What Tsitsipas and Nadal must do in Turin to deny Alcaraz year-end number 1 | ATP tour



Stefanos Tsitsipas has more than just a title on the line at next week’s Nitto ATP Finals. The Greek star decides his fate in the battle for the year-end number 1 Pepperstone ATP ranking. If the 24-year-old wins the season finale without losing a match, he will climb to the world No. 1 for the first time and finish the year at the top of the men’s tennis mountain. However, if Tsitsipas doesn’t go 5-0 at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, he will open the door for Rafael Nadal to return to the lead. The Spaniard can accomplish this feat by winning the title. If Tsitsipas does not leave Turin an undefeated champion, Nadal can also return to the world No. 1 by progressing to the final after winning all three of his round-robin matches. Pepperstone ATP Live Ranking Nadal finished year-end five times before, most recently in 2019. If the Spaniard were to deliver another performance this year, the Spaniard would be tied for second for most year-end numbers in Pepperstone ATP Rankings history ( since 1973) with Piet Sampras (6).

--> If none of these scenarios come true, Carlos Alcaraz will remain at number 1 in the world and achieve his first number 1 at the end of the year. The 19-year-old, who climbed to first place for the first time on September 12 after winning the US Open, withdrew from the Nitto ATP Finals due to an internal oblique muscle tear in his left abdominal wall. Players at the Nitto ATP Finals earn 200 points for each round-robin win, 400 points for a semi-final win, and 500 points for winning the championship game. If Alcaraz and Nadal finish the season finale with the same number of points, Nadal will become the world No. 1 as he will have more points from the Grand Slams, the mandatory ATP Masters 1000 tournaments and the Nitto ATP Finals. Seven-time year-end No. 1 Djokovic is not in the running to claim year-end No. 1 in Turin. More such stories in:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/nitto-atp-finals-2022-year-end-no-1-scenarios The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos