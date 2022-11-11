



India’s ban on players competing in overseas leagues, and a consequent inability to win a Twenty20 World Cup since the dawn of the Indian First League 14 years ago, can only be the price of the global survival of the crickets of India. the test. That was the serious takeaway from India’s attentive coach Rahul Dravid after a night that saw England, a team filled with Big Bash League veterans led by match award winner Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler, drive off to a win that was a repeat of the 1992 ODI World Cup final against Pakistan at the MCG. Crickets’ tectonic plates are shifting in parallel with the lead-up to the tournament’s decider as the International Cricket Council board meets to decide on the re-election of its current chairman, Greg Barclay, before discussions begin over the distribution of the $ A $3 billion ($4.5 billion) broadcast rights deal was recently agreed with Disney Star. That money comes almost entirely from the sheer size of the Indian market, which has also made the IPL crickets by far the largest commercial property. And yet the embargo on Indian players going to overseas T20 leagues like the BBL has the counterbalance of limiting the national teams’ experience and ability to win trophies.

For Dravid, one of the healthiest crickets, exposure to BBL would help his team, but the effects are many. Surprisingly, but not entirely inaccurately, he spoke about how West Indies cricket has evolved as a result of the T20 franchise clashes with its home season over the past decade. There is no doubt that England, many of their players have come here and played in this tournament, it definitely shows, said Dravid. It’s hard, I think it’s very hard for Indian cricket because a lot of these tournaments take place at the peak of our season. It is a huge challenge for us. Yes, I think a lot of our guys might miss the opportunities to play in a lot of these competitions, but it’s really up to the BCCI to make that decision. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales celebrate England’s victory. Credit:Getty Images The point is, it’s right in the middle of our season and with the kind of demand there would be for Indian players, if you had all the Indian players playing in these leagues, we wouldn’t have domestic cricket. Our domestic cricket, our Ranji trophy would be ready, and that would mean Test cricket would be finished. For Jay Shah, BCCI’s secretary and representative on the ICC board, these kinds of balances should also be considered when discussing with Barclay how much of the global rights deal India will demand for itself.

