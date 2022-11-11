Why we need to see the English players tell the squad live





These can also be wonderful moments of undisguised joy. Last year, Jack Nowell and his oddly dressed Exeter Chiefs teammates found out en masse that he’d made the move to the Lions tours to a chorus of boy cheers. There are countless examples of fine young men named Travyon, Dayvon and Peyton sobbing in the arms of their parents in their childhood home when they were called up to the NFL. These moments are important, but in the case of the England squad, we are left out. Instead, we were shown Southgate, patiently answering questions in his usual measured style. He set off a little fireworks, perhaps a star, by saying that England will not heed the Fifas to talk only about football during the tournament. More concerned about his wintery look of a sensible sweater under a blazer, which may need to be reconsidered when he lands in Qatar and the temperature of the slow cooker. On Sky Sports, there was its predecessor Roy Hodgson who gently pontifies with throaty gravitas. This was not a high-octane afternoon. The players uttered well-known meaningless statements. Happy to be called up to represent @england at this year’s World Cup! Kieran Trippier said via Instagram. It’s always an honor to be involved with the squad and I can’t wait to meet the guys, let’s all be proud! Deserved bro, said Joe Willock. Completely deserved bro, agrees Sven Botman. Deserved bro, said Bruno Guimaraes. You have to wonder if footballers get their money’s worth by paying people to manage their social media. It seems a shame, and unusual given the FA’s vastly improved PR around the England team, that we don’t see the actual reaction to news that will be the pinnacle of many careers. No one wants or deserves the sight of James Ward-Prowse crying into his protein-packed lunch after taking Gareth’s phone call, but this is a World Cup that will be sneaking up on us all next week. More emotional buy-in will be needed. Southgate said bringing the good or bad news to his players shows how much a place in England’s World Cup squad still matters. We would love to see some of this for ourselves.

