The England partnership that set a new standard





Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made a chase of 169 look like a walk in the park to beat India in the semi-finals of the 2022 ICC Mens T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Buttler finished with 80* from 49 balls, while Hales finished the game at 86* from 47. And the combined 170/0 saw records tumble. England’s pairs partnership passed the previous highest opening score at a Mens T20 World Cup, 152 between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, also made against India, in 2021. And the winning runs took the English duo to an even bigger record. Their combined 170 is now the highest partnership for any wicket at any ICC Mens T20 World Cup.

Dominant England seal last berth with easy win over India | Match Highlights | T20WC 2022 Match highlights: England defeated India by a resounding 10 wickets to seal a meeting with Pakistan in the final of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The record of 166 between Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara stood for 12 years before South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw surpassed it by two runs against Bangladesh earlier in this tournament. But the fact that De Kock and Rossouws remained at the top lasted only two weeks. England captain Buttler says it was the strength of England’s batting formation, as well as the aggressive approach of his opening partner, that gave him such confidence in the middle. We always want to start as quickly and aggressively as possible. Adil Rashid was number 11 today and that gives us the freedom to be aggressive, that depth. Hales was difficult to bowl today, he used the dimensions of the ground and we complement each other perfectly. He was a brilliant partner today.

Alex Hales grabs second chance at England | T20WC 2022 England’s big opener Alex Hales grabs his second chance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with both hands. The collaboration between Buttler and Hales doesn’t come close to troubling the all-time record in a Mens T20I, although it would have been impossible for them to do so given the match scenario, with a record of 236 between Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghana for Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019. But the openers are now second in the all-time list of English partnerships in a Mens T20I. Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgans 182 against New Zealand in Napier in 2019 remain ahead. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, England v India, 2022 170* Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw, South Africa v Bangladesh, 2022 168 Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka v West Indies, 2010 166 Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, Pakistan v India, 2021 152* Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan, England v Sri Lanka, 2014 152

