Men’s Tennis Boards Two New Additions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Head Coach Jay Udwadia has announced that Gerard Planelles Ripoll (Spring 2023) and Connor Smillie (Fall 2023) have signed the National Letters of Intent and are joining the Razorback men’s tennis team. Our program prides itself on recruiting not only the best talent, but also the best student athletes who will contribute to our Razorback culture, Udwadia said. These two are no exception and we are very happy with what we will be getting from them on and off the field. Coming to Arkansas from Alicante, Spain, Planelles Ripoll has a career-high singles ranking of No. 1217 and is currently ranked No. 176 in the ITF Junior Rankings. In 2022, Planelles Ripoll has participated in 11 professional tournaments across Spain. He last competed in the ITF 15K Melilla, Spain, where he fell in the Round of 32. Just by talking to Gerald I know he is serious about his tennis development, said Udwadia. He comes in here and works hard to help the team succeed. You can tell he just loves tennis and we look forward to developing him as a player and person throughout his Razorback career. Smillie will join the Razorbacks next fall as the No. 7 recruit to come out of Texas in the Class of 2023. He is ranked 51st nationally and has a career-high ITF Junior Ranking of 1730. From Austin, Texas, Smillie has competed in junior professional tournaments in the United States this year. In his last tournament, at the J4 Lexington, he reached the quarterfinals in doubles. It’s great to add another top American player to the roster with Connor. He is one of the best players in the country and a very experienced doubles player, Udwadia said. I know that if Connor joins the team, we can take the program to new heights. For the latest information on Arkansas Mens Tennis, follow the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Mens Tennis) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@RazorbackMTEN).

