Andreescu, Fernandez posts wins to help Canada beat Italy at Billie Jean King Cup

Canada beat Italy 3-0 on Thursday in Group A in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Bianca Andreescu defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6(3), 6-3 in the opener of the best-of-three tie and Leylah Fernandez secured the win with a 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Martina Trevisan.

Fernandez later teamed up with Gabriela Dabrowski for a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini and Lucia Bronzetti to complete the sweep.

“Today was just a great day overall,” Fernandez said.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ontario, was tested in her opening set. The 2019 US Open champion rallied 2-5 and completed the win in one hour and 51 minutes.

“I like to play when I’m down, so I’ve raised my level somehow,” Andreescu said. “I don’t know, there’s some kind of switch in my brain. I’m just getting more aggressive.”

Andreescu dropped her first service game to start the second set, but reacted quickly. She won 80 percent of the points on her first serve in the set and broke Cocciaretto twice en route to a 6-3 victory.

“The support of everyone in the stands, my cheerleaders from Canada, I’m glad they came,” Andreescu said. “Without their support, I don’t know if I could have taken the win today, so I’m very grateful.”

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., wasted little time in her singles.

It took her just 44 minutes to complete the rare double bagel. It was her first shutout in an official game since a junior win over Elsa Jacquemot at Roland Garros in 2019.

Fernandez broke Trevisan four times and made just two unforced errors in a first set that lasted just 18 minutes.

She continued her strong game in the second, hitting 10 winners and converting 88 percent of the first serve points.

“Bianca played a great game and I think I was just so happy to follow it up with a great performance,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez and Dabrowski, from Ottawa, then won to a doubles in 46 minutes.

The Canadian duo didn’t get a breakpoint in the first set, but converted 92 percent of the first serve points in the second set to finish the match in just 46 minutes.

The results saw Switzerland face off on Friday, which won 3-0 against Italy on Wednesday.

Captain Sylvain Bruneau has until one hour before the start of the game to determine his line-up for the Group A final. The winner will advance to the semifinals on Saturday.

“We expect a tough game with Switzerland,” said Bruneau. “They have very good players, very powerful players. It’s going to be another day, so we have to be ready.

“Enjoy today, but tomorrow is another one.”

The final is scheduled for Sunday.

The Swiss side is anchored by 13th-ranked Belinda Bencic and No. 35 Jill Teichmann.

Fernandez is now in 40th place in the world, six places ahead of Andreescu. Dabrowski holds the number 6 spot in doubles.

Canada upset 2020 champion France last year before falling in Russia. Andreescu and Fernandez were not in the lineup.

Switzerland lost to Russia in the final last year. Russia will not be in the field this year due to suspension.

Switzerland is fifth in the country ranking. Canada is sixth and Italy is 12th.

The Canadian lineup is completed by Rebecca Marino from Vancouver and Carol Zhao from Vaughan, Ont.

Canada has never reached the final at this tournament. Canada reached the semifinals in 1988 before losing to Czechoslovakia.

Australia, Great Britain to semi-finals

Great Britain took an unlikely 3-0 win over Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals of the top team event in women’s tennis for the first time in 41 years.

Australia also made it to the last four in Glasgow, but the story of the day was Britain’s remarkable comeback to win Group C, sealed by a rookie doubles win.

Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls were called up late after Emma Raducanu’s withdrawal and had never been in anything like this before. Still, they took the pressure of a winner-takes-all doubles game against Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova to win 7-6 (5), 6-2.

That confirmed previous singles victories of Heather Watson and Harriet Dart over much higher placed opponents. Hart was in tears after the stunning 13th-ranked Paula Badosa in a 6-3, 6-4 win despite an 85-place lead.

Heather Watson, left, Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter of Great Britain celebrate with Alicia Barnett and partner Olivia Nicholls after their win against Aliona Bolsova and partner Rebeka Masarova of Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland . (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images for LTA)

“It’s so great to be here in Britain and to host this event,” said Dart. “I’m so glad I can keep this one alive.”

In the first game, Watson was outstanding in a 6-0, 6-2 win against Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

Great Britain arguably shouldn’t even be in the 12-team tournament, having lost a qualifier to the Czech Republic in April. The team was given a wild card when Great Britain stepped in to host the event at the Emirates Arena and made the most of it by beating the five-time champions two days after losing to Kazakhstan.

Previously, Australia was the first country to reach the semi-finals by beating Belgium 3-0 for a second group win.

Storm Sanders defeated Alison van Uytvanck 6-2, 6-2 while Ajla Tomljanovic’s victory was sealed when her opponent, Elise Mertens, had to retire 4-6, 6-4, 3-0 due to a shoulder injury.

Australia, which also triumphed in doubles, had already beaten Slovakia in Group B on Tuesday.

Belgium played its two games before the Czech Republic, which had two players at the WTA Finals last week, contested its first in Group D. That was criticized by the Belgian captain Johan Van Herck.

“We were not helped by the situation,” he said. “I don’t think what happened to Elise is very correct. It had a huge impact on what we had to go through here, especially Elise now with an injury.

“So it’s something where I think, as a small country, we have to pay a price because we’re not the Czech Republic that starts today or the United States that can play in the evening.”

The Czechs defeated Poland 2-1 to face the US for a place in the semifinals