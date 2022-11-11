Ivy League-Leading #23 Men’s Soccer Wrap Regular Season on Princeton Saturday





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team, ranked #23 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, closes its regular season on Saturday in Princeton in a game with significant postseason ramifications. MATCH DAY 16: Penn in Princeton Saturday 12 Nov | 4 p.m.

Video Stream (ESPN+)| International stream |Live stats Ivy League on ESPN A reminder that the Ivy League is linked to ESPN and that this fall you can find all of the Penn home games, as well as Ivy on the road and select off-conference road games on ESPN+ with the same high broadcast quality you’ve come to expect. ESPN+ is a subscription-based service that offers monthly and annual packages. Clickhereto subscribe to ESPN+! What’s at stake Penn can win the outright Ivy League title and automatic berth to the NCAA tournament with a win or a draw and a tie or loss to Cornell. With a draw and a Cornell win, the teams will share the conference title, with Penn earning the automatic berth thanks to his win over the Big Red earlier this season. The series with Princeton Penn always has a slight advantage (48-46-10), although the Tigers have been 7-2-2 since 2010 with Penn’s last win in 2013. 10 of the last 11 games and 15 of the last 17 have been decided by one goal or less. About Princeton After a perfect 7-0-0 conference in 2021, the Tigers are only entering the league 1-2-3 this season, following two consecutive 2-2 ties to Brown and Harvard. In their three home conference games, Orange and Black are 0-1-2. Ryan Clare leads the team with seven goals and 16 points, Walker Gillespie is second in both categories with six goals and 13 points, and Daniel Diaz Bonilla is third in both categories with four goals and 11 points; no other Tiger has more than two goals. William Watson has started 11 games in the net this season, including all six Ivy games. He has scored an average of 1.64 goals in conference play and a save rate of 0.735, averaging just over four stops per game. Quaker Note Meal * With a win, Penn would take 12 wins in a season for the sixth time in the program’s history. * Stas Korzeniowski scored his 10e Goal of the Season last Saturday, becoming the first Quaker to score at least 10 goals in a season since Steven Marcinkiewicz scored 12 in 1995. * Korzeniowski is also the first Quaker to score in four consecutive Ivy League games in more than 15 years. Penn’s 35 goals this season is the most in a single season since the team scored 42 goals in 1977. * The Quakers are number 11 in the country in scoring offenses (2.47 goals per game) and number 14 in scoring defense (0.80 goals allowed per game). * Leo Burney and Korzeniowski are the only Ivy League players to score two winning goals in conference play this season. * Stitz, who went into the year with three goals in 48 games, scored in seven consecutive games between September 11 and October 11, the first Quaker to do so since Sean O’Donnell in 1977. #FightOnPenn

