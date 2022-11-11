Sports
Men’s Lacrosse Signs 11 on National Autograph Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The Penn State men’s lacrosse program welcomed 11 signers to their 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon National Signing Day.
“Our staff is excited to announce the Penn State Class of 2027,” said head coach Jeff Tambronic. “Our 2023 signatories are an extraordinary mix of characterful individuals, fierce competitors and compassionate young men.”
Tambroni added, “They will continue the legacy and tradition of Penn State lacrosse with great pride. We are honored to welcome our 11 signatories and their respective families to the Penn State lacrosse family.”
This class consists of three All-Americans, three All-Regions and one five-star recruit. The class comes from across the country from six states, including four from New York, four from Pennsylvania, and one from Illinois, Virginia, and Maryland.
Meet our newest Nittany Lions
Sammy McAvoy
Fairfax Valley, Virginia | Lake Braddock Secondary | midfield
McAvoy comes to Penn State from Lake Braddock Secondary School. He is a two-time All-District recipient and a two-time All-Region honoree. He was named to the All-State team in 2022. He received an honorable mention for All-Met from the Washington Post in 2022 and was a US Lacrosse Academic All-American the same year. He was named to the Athletic Academic Honor Roll in 2022 while serving as captain. McAvoy is also a two-time winner of the team’s Most Valuable Player.
Why Penn State?
“Teammates for Life – Excellence in Academics and Athletics with a Culture of Brotherhood.”
Brendan Leary
Villanova, Pa.| The Haverford School | midfield
Leary comes to Happy Valley from Haverford School in Villanova, Pennsylvania. A multisport athlete, Leary played golf, lacrosse and basketball at Haverford School. He captained the golf team in 2022. Leary lives in a sports household with brother Jack who currently plays lacrosse at Georgetown University.
Why Penn State?
“I chose Penn State for its academic and athletic excellence. I really loved the team culture and the opportunity to play in the Big 10 conference.”
Joe Calandrino
Massapequa, NY | St. Anthony | midfield
Calandrino attended St. Anthony High School and was a member of the Catholic League championship team in 2022. He played running back and linebacker on the St. Anthony football team. Calandrino is the cousin of the current lacrosse player of Nittany Lion Michael Faraone. His uncle Johnnie also played lacrosse at the New York Institute of Technology.
Why Penn State?
“I chose Penn State because of its great community of academics and alumni.”
Kyle Lehman
Massapequa, NY | Wissahickon| midfield
Lehman comes to Penn State from high school in Wissahickon. He was named a five-star recruit by Inside Lacrosse and was a US Lacrosse All-American and USA All-Academic honoree as a junior. He was named to the Suburban One First Team in his sophomore and junior seasons and was named to the All-Eastern Pennsylvania team as a junior. He also played club lacrosse for the Philadelphia Freedom.
Why Penn State?
“The tradition that PSU has with my family. It has always been a goal of mine to attend and play lacrosse at PSU. Great academics, social experience and alumni base.”
Ben Johnson
Peoria, Illinois | Avon old farms | goalkeeper
Johnson comes to Penn State from the Avon Old Farms schools. He has played varsity lacrosse for five years and also plays club lacrosse for True Illinois. Academically, he created the Headmaster’s List where you need a 3.8 GPA or higher to be named. He plans to study mechanical engineering.
Why Penn State?
“I chose Penn State because of all the wonderful and supportive people here.”
Dillon Toggler
Annapolis, Maryland | St Mary’s | Defense
Torggler comes to Penn State from Annapolis, Maryland, where he played lacrosse at St. Mary’s. He played four years of varsity lacrosse and one year of high school basketball. He is an 11-time honors list while playing for the Annapolis Hawks club lacrosse team. His sister Morgan played for the Maryland lacrosse program, where she was a three-time national champion.
Why Penn State?
“Walking on campus, it felt like home.”
Kris Henning
Garnet Valley, Pa. | Garnet Valley | midfield
Henning comes to Penn State from Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, where he played in midfield for Garnet Valley High School. He was named the team captain this season, while being named Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2019. He is also a five-time winner of the Delco Young Author Award and is on the Distinguished Honor Roll.
Why Penn State?
“Academic opportunity. Incredible atmosphere. Exceptional lacrosse.”
Patrick Carragher
Merrick, NY | Saint Anthony | Attack
Carragher comes to Penn State from Merrick, NY, where he played lacrosse at Saint Anthony’s High School. He was named to the All-Catholic League in 2022 while playing in league teams in 2021 and 2022. He scored 20 points in his sophomore year and doubled that with 40 the following year. He is a four-star recruit and was named to the Honors Society and earned the Duns Scotus Award.
Why Penn State?
“I chose Penn State because of the great school spirit and academics. Also the winning culture and having some of the best coaches in lacrosse.”
Colby Baldwin
White Plains, NY | Scarsdale | Face-Off
Baldwin comes to University Park from White Plains, NY, where he played high school for Scarsdale High School. He is a three-time All-League member and also named an All-American and All-State receiver in his junior season. Baldwin is also a two-time All-Section team member. He served as captain in his junior and senior seasons, leading his team to two Section Championships and one Regional Championship. He posted an 87% win rate, which was a school record in his junior season.
Why Penn State?
“The lacrosse program, coaches, I love the campus, great academics, good relationship with the coaches.”
Patrick Keenan
Media, Dad. | Malvern Prep | Defense
Keenan comes to Penn State from Media, Pennsylvania, where he played lacrosse for Malvern Prep. He received distinguished awards. He led his team to two Inter AC Lacrosse Championships at Malvern Prep. His father Kevin played lacrosse at Springfield College and plans to study finance.
Why Penn State?
“I chose Penn State because it felt like home. I’ve been a Penn State fan all my life and it was my dream to play college lacrosse there. I went there several times when I was younger. I was at their summer camps and “Penn State was just like a second home to me. Penn State has great coaches, great players and a great environment. Penn State has a great education and a huge alumni base to help me succeed in the future.”
Jaeden Jenkins
Wyandanch, NY | Saint Anthony | Defense
Jenkins is coming to the Nittany Lions of Saint Anthony High School, where he was named to the All-HSWL team in 2022, while also receiving the Charlie McLaughlin Memorial Award. He was also an All-League Honorable Mention. He played lacrosse for five years, while last season he and his team competed for an NSCHSAA championship.
Why Penn State?
“I chose Penn State because everywhere I went I didn’t make a place feel at home. No place accepted me for who I am and made me feel accepted. Penn State was the only place I felt like I easily find my new home because all the positivity and love spread through the people and team I met.”
|
Sources
2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2022/11/10/mens-lacrosse-signs-11-on-national-signing-day.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s Lacrosse Signs 11 on National Autograph Day
- Are Boris Johnson’s allies ready to kill Rishi Sunak’s Premiership?
- Fallon and Springsteen bridge scandal duo
- Meta launches layoff counseling for UK staff
- Ivy League-Leading #23 Men’s Soccer Wrap Regular Season on Princeton Saturday
- Spotlight on UK point-based immigration system
- ‘No substantial change’ in decentralization policy between Johnson and Sunak
- A couple who fled Ukraine because of terrible British rental options are back.
- Kurt Vonnegut would have been 100 today his novels are still relevant : NPR
- The Republican Congressman-elect explains why the GOP did so well in NY
- Latest political news: Kwarteng recalls ‘crazy’ sacking as successor warns UK needs to ‘pay our way’; ‘window of opportunity’ to solve the Brexit problem | Political news
- UK Joins EU Military Mobility Project – POLITICO