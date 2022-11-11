Men’s Lacrosse Signs 11 on National Autograph Day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The Penn State men’s lacrosse program welcomed 11 signers to their 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon National Signing Day.

“Our staff is excited to announce the Penn State Class of 2027,” said head coach Jeff Tambronic . “Our 2023 signatories are an extraordinary mix of characterful individuals, fierce competitors and compassionate young men.”

Tambroni added, “They will continue the legacy and tradition of Penn State lacrosse with great pride. We are honored to welcome our 11 signatories and their respective families to the Penn State lacrosse family.”

This class consists of three All-Americans, three All-Regions and one five-star recruit. The class comes from across the country from six states, including four from New York, four from Pennsylvania, and one from Illinois, Virginia, and Maryland.

Meet our newest Nittany Lions

Sammy McAvoy

Fairfax Valley, Virginia | Lake Braddock Secondary | midfield

McAvoy comes to Penn State from Lake Braddock Secondary School. He is a two-time All-District recipient and a two-time All-Region honoree. He was named to the All-State team in 2022. He received an honorable mention for All-Met from the Washington Post in 2022 and was a US Lacrosse Academic All-American the same year. He was named to the Athletic Academic Honor Roll in 2022 while serving as captain. McAvoy is also a two-time winner of the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Why Penn State?

“Teammates for Life – Excellence in Academics and Athletics with a Culture of Brotherhood.”

Brendan Leary

Villanova, Pa.| The Haverford School | midfield

Leary comes to Happy Valley from Haverford School in Villanova, Pennsylvania. A multisport athlete, Leary played golf, lacrosse and basketball at Haverford School. He captained the golf team in 2022. Leary lives in a sports household with brother Jack who currently plays lacrosse at Georgetown University.

Why Penn State?

“I chose Penn State for its academic and athletic excellence. I really loved the team culture and the opportunity to play in the Big 10 conference.”

Joe Calandrino

Massapequa, NY | St. Anthony | midfield

Calandrino attended St. Anthony High School and was a member of the Catholic League championship team in 2022. He played running back and linebacker on the St. Anthony football team. Calandrino is the cousin of the current lacrosse player of Nittany Lion Michael Faraone . His uncle Johnnie also played lacrosse at the New York Institute of Technology.

Why Penn State?

“I chose Penn State because of its great community of academics and alumni.”

Kyle Lehman

Massapequa, NY | Wissahickon| midfield

Lehman comes to Penn State from high school in Wissahickon. He was named a five-star recruit by Inside Lacrosse and was a US Lacrosse All-American and USA All-Academic honoree as a junior. He was named to the Suburban One First Team in his sophomore and junior seasons and was named to the All-Eastern Pennsylvania team as a junior. He also played club lacrosse for the Philadelphia Freedom.

Why Penn State?

“The tradition that PSU has with my family. It has always been a goal of mine to attend and play lacrosse at PSU. Great academics, social experience and alumni base.”





Ben Johnson

Peoria, Illinois | Avon old farms | goalkeeper

Johnson comes to Penn State from the Avon Old Farms schools. He has played varsity lacrosse for five years and also plays club lacrosse for True Illinois. Academically, he created the Headmaster’s List where you need a 3.8 GPA or higher to be named. He plans to study mechanical engineering.

Why Penn State?

“I chose Penn State because of all the wonderful and supportive people here.”

Dillon Toggler

Annapolis, Maryland | St Mary’s | Defense

Torggler comes to Penn State from Annapolis, Maryland, where he played lacrosse at St. Mary’s. He played four years of varsity lacrosse and one year of high school basketball. He is an 11-time honors list while playing for the Annapolis Hawks club lacrosse team. His sister Morgan played for the Maryland lacrosse program, where she was a three-time national champion.

Why Penn State?

“Walking on campus, it felt like home.”

Kris Henning

Garnet Valley, Pa. | Garnet Valley | midfield

Henning comes to Penn State from Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, where he played in midfield for Garnet Valley High School. He was named the team captain this season, while being named Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2019. He is also a five-time winner of the Delco Young Author Award and is on the Distinguished Honor Roll.

Why Penn State?

“Academic opportunity. Incredible atmosphere. Exceptional lacrosse.”

Patrick Carragher

Merrick, NY | Saint Anthony | Attack

Carragher comes to Penn State from Merrick, NY, where he played lacrosse at Saint Anthony’s High School. He was named to the All-Catholic League in 2022 while playing in league teams in 2021 and 2022. He scored 20 points in his sophomore year and doubled that with 40 the following year. He is a four-star recruit and was named to the Honors Society and earned the Duns Scotus Award.

Why Penn State?

“I chose Penn State because of the great school spirit and academics. Also the winning culture and having some of the best coaches in lacrosse.”

Colby Baldwin

White Plains, NY | Scarsdale | Face-Off

Baldwin comes to University Park from White Plains, NY, where he played high school for Scarsdale High School. He is a three-time All-League member and also named an All-American and All-State receiver in his junior season. Baldwin is also a two-time All-Section team member. He served as captain in his junior and senior seasons, leading his team to two Section Championships and one Regional Championship. He posted an 87% win rate, which was a school record in his junior season.

Why Penn State?

“The lacrosse program, coaches, I love the campus, great academics, good relationship with the coaches.”

Patrick Keenan

Media, Dad. | Malvern Prep | Defense

Keenan comes to Penn State from Media, Pennsylvania, where he played lacrosse for Malvern Prep. He received distinguished awards. He led his team to two Inter AC Lacrosse Championships at Malvern Prep. His father Kevin played lacrosse at Springfield College and plans to study finance.

Why Penn State?

“I chose Penn State because it felt like home. I’ve been a Penn State fan all my life and it was my dream to play college lacrosse there. I went there several times when I was younger. I was at their summer camps and “Penn State was just like a second home to me. Penn State has great coaches, great players and a great environment. Penn State has a great education and a huge alumni base to help me succeed in the future.”

Jaeden Jenkins

Wyandanch, NY | Saint Anthony | Defense

Jenkins is coming to the Nittany Lions of Saint Anthony High School, where he was named to the All-HSWL team in 2022, while also receiving the Charlie McLaughlin Memorial Award. He was also an All-League Honorable Mention. He played lacrosse for five years, while last season he and his team competed for an NSCHSAA championship.

Why Penn State?

“I chose Penn State because everywhere I went I didn’t make a place feel at home. No place accepted me for who I am and made me feel accepted. Penn State was the only place I felt like I easily find my new home because all the positivity and love spread through the people and team I met.”