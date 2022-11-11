Men’s basketball dominant in home win on Thursday





Next game: at the University of Missouri 13-11-2022 | 5 p.m. November 13 (Sun) / 5:00 PM Bee University of Missouri History The Lindenwood (1-1) men’s basketball team took its first win as an NCAA Division I program on Thursday night in an 85-58 win over Hannibal-LaGrange (1-1) of Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo. GAME OVERVIEW The Lions started the game on fire from behind the arc, which started with a three-point bucket shape Kevin Caldwell Jr. Lindenwood took an 18-4 lead at 4:35 PM by taking six shots from long range. The Trojans fought back and took a 31-29 lead, but the advantage was short-lived. Brandon Trimble down a three-point shot to make it 34-33, as the Lions finished the half with a 41-33 lead. Lindenwood shot 53.3 percent from three in the first 20 minutes and amassed 13 points from the quick break with six points from force conversions. Lindenwood continued to build on his lead to start the second half when a three-pointer from Trimble at 15:11 turned it into a 53-35 game. Hannibal-LaGrange made it 11 points behind with 7:34 to go, but Lindenwood picked up the pace and anchored in defense. The Lions held the Trojans scoreless for nearly three minutes, while a dunk by David Ware extended the lead to 23 points with four minutes to go. After a theft in defense, Remy Lemova took the ball the length of the field and hit home a dunk that sent the gym into a frenzy. The Lions rolled to an 85-58 win in the first home action of the season. Lindenwood forced the Trojans over 18 times while the offensive led to 26 points. All players who appeared in the game scored points, while four players scored in double digits. Caldwell Jr. led the Lions with 20 points, while also handing out seven assists. Trimble hit three three-point shots and put 16 points into play. Trimble led all players with four steals, while adding one assist and one rebound. Ware registered the first double-double of the season, with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Chris Childs dropped 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting from behind the arc, and he added six rebounds. QUOTABLE “I’m happy for our boys to get our first win,” said head coach Kyle Gerdeman . “We’re just trying to get better every day with a bunch of new guys, and I thought we did that tonight.” GAME LEADERS

Kevin Caldwell Jr. (20 PTS, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 REB)

Brandon Trimble (16 PTS, 4 STL, 1 AST, 1 REB)

David Ware (10 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST)

Chris Childs (14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST) NEXT ONE Lindenwood heads to Columbia, Mo. Sunday at 5 p.m. to take on the University of Missouri

