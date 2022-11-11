Holloway with No. 25 tabs at Duke





Point returner will put on no. 25 sweater on Saturday american football

BLACKBURG Virginia Tech football Tucker Holloway will be donning the No. 25 jersey at Duke on Saturday, after being told during a team meeting Thursday afternoon. Virginia Tech footballwill be donning the No. 25 jersey at Duke on Saturday, after being told during a team meeting Thursday afternoon. Holloway will wear the iconic song for the first time of his career, marking the seventh Hokie this season to rock it for the first time ( Ny’Quee Hawkins , Peter Moore , Nasir Peoples , PJ Prioleau , William Rosso , Justin Pollock ). “Wearing No. 25 is an honor,” Holloway said. “There is a legacy of excellence when it comes to wearing that number. I am grateful to the coaches who chose me to wear it, and it will be great to wear the number 25 jersey against Duke on Saturday.” Stay connected with Tech Football

In his second start as Tech’s punt returner, the true freshman made quite the splash against Georgia Tech, taking 188 stair return yards to be the most in a single game in school history. A big reason for that distance came from one game, a 90-yarder to the house for his first career touchdown. Tech retired Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey in 2002, and since the start of the 2016 season, the Hokies have been paying tribute to Tech’s legacy of excellence in special teams by selecting a different special team athlete each week to wear the honorary Beamer 25 jersey. to wear .For more information on who has worn it in the past.

