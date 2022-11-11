No. Michigan State Hosts First-Ever NCAA Tournament Home Game Against Milwaukee





EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State’s sixth- and fourth-seeded women’s soccer gear prepares for its first NCAA Tournament game since 2009 and the first NCAA Tournament game at home in the program’s history as the Spartans welcome the Milwaukee Panthers to DeMartin Stadium for a kick at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 11. HEAD COACH JEFF HOSLER SAID: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to compete in the NCAA tournament and host a first-round match in DeMartin for the first time in the history of the program. fans can share. This team has accomplished a lot at this point in the season but I know they are hungry to go out and continue to give their best and play with a chip on their shoulder. We are going up against a talented squad from Milwaukee has been in the NCAA Tournament multiple times over the past few seasons, so we’re going to have to stay focused and disciplined if we want to move forward.” KICKIN’ IT Fresh off the deepest Big Ten Tournament run in school annals, the Green & White reach the tournament championship game and come in just short in a 3-2 game against nine-time tournament champion Penn State on Sunday, November 6. MSU was selected as the No. 4 seed in the South Bend region, marking the first time in the program’s history that the Spartans earned a national seed. The Green & White have an overall record of 2-4 in the Big Dance and posted the best second round results during the 2005 and 2008 campaigns. Other appearances from MSU came in 2002 and 2009. PREPARING FOR THE PANTHERS One of the most tradition-rich programs in Horizon League history, freshman head coach Kevin Boyd has led the Panthers to a 12-3-3 overall record, supported by a fourth consecutive conference tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance. Milwaukee reached the NCAA tournament after victories over IUPUI and Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament, landing the conference’s automatic bid. Senior forward Haley Johnson and sophomore forward Kayla Rollins pace the team with eight goals apiece, while sophomore forward Lainey Higgins provided eight assists. First-year goalkeeper Kendall Edwards took the job mid-season and leads the Panthers with a save rate of 0.838 combined with 31 saves. STORY OF THE SERIES: MILWAUKEE Michigan State and Milwaukee gear up for the 12th meeting in an all-time series dating back to the 1986 campaign, with the Spartans maintaining an 8-3 overall lead. In the friendly environment of DeMartin Stadium, Michigan State has a strong 4-1 advantage over the Panthers. Milwaukee has played the Spartans well on their home turf in the past, posting a 2-3 mark on their facility. The Green & White faced the Panthers once before in the NCAA tournament, when the Spartans defeated Milwaukee by a 2-1 margin in South Bend, Indiana during the 2008 tournament. In the most recent game between the two teams, MSU on August 25, 2013, a dominant 5-2 win over Milwaukee in East Lansing. The Spartans scored five goals in nine shots on target. NCAA TOURNAMENT GAMEDAY CENTRAL Click the link here to be redirected to the ticket sales page for Friday night’s NCAA Tournament First Round game on the banks of the Red Cedar. Click the link here to be redirected to the Michigan State Women’s Soccer NCAA Gameday Answers document. Click here to visit the NCAA Championship main webpage, featuring the tournament group and more information about college women’s soccer. FOLLOW THE ACTION Friday night’s NCAA Tournament First Round matchup will be streamed to a global audience via ESPN+, with Zach Surdenik and Michael Markoch calling the action. Authenticated subscribers can access the game’s live simulcast through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. FOLLOW THE SPARTANS For more information about women’s soccer in the state of Michigan, visit MSUSpartans.com. Fans can keep up to date with the Spartan women’s soccer team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by following @MSU_WSoccer.

