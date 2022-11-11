No. 14 BU, no. 11/10 UMass starts weekend series Friday evening on NESN





#14 Boston University (4-3-0, 2-2-0 Hockey East) at/vs. #11/10 UMass (5-3-1, 1-3-0 Hockey East) Date and time: Friday 11 November – 7 pm | Saturday 12 Nov. – 19:00

Location: Mullins Center – Amherst, Mass. | Agganis Arena – Boston, Mass.

Twitter:@BUGameDay|@TerrierHockey The No. 14 Boston University men’s ice hockey team will continue playing Hockey East this weekend when the Terriers face No. 10/11UMass in a home-and-home series that begins Friday at MullinsCenter (7:00 p.m.). The two teams will then compete against each other on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Agganis Arena Friday’s tilt is the Hockey East game of the week and will be broadcast live on NESN. In addition, both gamesstreamed on ESPN+with an audio-only broadcast of both matches here. Fans can purchase tickets for Saturday’s game via click here. TERRIR TIDBITS BU has not played since the weekend of October 28-29, when the Terriers split a two-game series against No. 18 UMass Lowell.

After dropping a hard-fought 2-1 decision at Lowell, the Terriers rallied for a 2-1 win over the River Hawks at Agganis the following night.

freshman Lane Hutson the reigning Hockey East Defender of the Month, scored both goals in the win, leveling the game with 2:09 remaining in regulation before scoring midway through extra time.

Senior Matt brown leads BU in goals (4), assists (6) and points (10), with Hutson (3g, 5a) second in all three of those categories.

BU is ranked 11th nationally in faceoff percentage, with 53.8% of the draws it has won this season.

The Terriers have not lost regulation in Agganis for over a full calendar year.

BU are 10-3-2 in his last 15 games at Agganis Arena, with the three defeats all coming in overtime. SERIES HISTORY The Terriers are 67-14-8 all-time against UMass in a series that began on January 16, 1920.

BU took its first win in the history of the program against UMass, then known as Massachusetts Agricultural College, on January 11, 1923, at the Boston Arena.

The Terriers went 4-0-1 2-0-1 against the Minutemen last season.

BU is 18-3-4 against UMass at Agganis Arena.

The Terriers are 25-9-4 against the Minutemen at the Mullins Center. EXPLORE THE MINUTE UMass came in fifth in both national polls last weekend, but then became No. 14 Providence, losing 7-4 on the road before suffering a 4-3 setback in Amherst.

The two defeats were the first two times that UMass had allowed more than two goals in a game.

UMass does own a sweep of then-no. 1 Denver, beating the Pioneers twice at Amherst.

Freshman Kenny Connors, the reigning Hockey East Rookie of the Month, leads UMass by 11 points and is tied for the team leader in goals (4) and assists (7).

Sophomore Ryan Ufko is on par with Connors for the lead in assists, while classmate Scott Morrow is tied with four goals.

UMass has the best power play in the country as the Minutemen are 10-for-23 (.435) with a man advantage this season.

Luke Pavicich has started six of the seven games in which he appeared, with an average of 2.11 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.935.

Cole Brady, who started losing at Providence last Friday before being relieved by Pavicich, has a 2.09 goals against average and a save rate of 0.936 in three games. NEXT ONE The Terriers will have another home-to-home series next weekend with a ranked Hockey East opponent, while the Terriers open a two-game set with No. 15 Northeastern on Friday, Nov. 18 at Agganis Arena.

