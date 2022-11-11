Wrestling Opens Dual Slate on the Road at Davidson, Presbyterian

EAST LANSING, Mich. Wrestling in the state of Michigan opens the double slate for 2022-23 on the road in the Carolinas this weekend, as the Spartans travel to take on Davidson and Presbyterian.

The Green & White open the season with a 6:00 p.m. encounter against the Baker Sports Complex’s Davidson Wildcats on Friday, November 11. MSU follows that up with a 3:30 p.m. start against the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, November 12. , of Summerville High School.

HEAD COACH ROGER CHANLER SAID

“Obviously these guys have put in a lot of work in the off-season, and a lot of the guys who will struggle this year haven’t had a chance to step on the mat from a competitive standpoint. I want them to set the tone for their season. They take pride in the team aspect of it, and I think that was evident in the results that we saw in the doubles last year and all through the regular season. It’s fun, and these guys are really, really behind each other. The message is to set the tone for your season early, get out there and score points, and always be on the lookout for bonus points. I’m really excited for our boys, and can’t wait to start our first duals .”

GRADE ‘EM’

Michigan State enters the weekend receiving votes in this week’s NWCA Coaches Poll. The Spartans spent several weeks in last season’s NWCA Top-25, coming in at number 16 in the final week of the double season and rising to number 15 in the final ranking of the year, released on February 2. Along with the NWCA rankings, MSU is ranked number 20 in WrestleStat’s inaugural rankings for the 2022-23 season. released on Nov 8. The Spartans are ranked number 36 in FloWrestling’s season opening poll.

Individually, a total of five Spartans maintain the InterMat ranking, marked by 133-pounder graduate Rayvon Foley comes in at No. 9. At 197 pounds, graduated Cameron Caffey has the number 15 national ranking, while junior Chase Weld comes in at number 18 in the 157-pound weight class. red shirt senior Layne Malczewskiz earned the number 20 spot with 184 pounds, while junior Caleb Vis rounded out the individually ranked Spartans at number 32 in the 165-pound category.

OPEN SEASON

Marked by freshman Ceasar Garza’s undefeated 174-pound effort in the freshman/sophomore division, a total of 10 different Michigan State wrestlers took podium finishes at the 2022 MSU Open at Jenison Field House on Saturday, Nov. 5. Freshmen Braden Stauffenberg and Kael Wisler rolled on their way to 2nd in the 149 and 184 classes respectively. Junior Caleb Vis registered a third-place finish at 165 pounds in the Open Division, and junior redshirt Jordan Hamdan fourth out of 141.

Sophomore Jacob Lee finished fourth among freshman/sophomore 197, while freshman Ryan Boucher placed fifth among freshman/sophomore 174. Freshman Jacob Munger (freshman/sophomore 184), graduate Benny Gomez (open 125) and graduate Ryan Vasbinder (open 285 ) each published efforts in sixth place, rounding out the 10 Spartans who made it to the podium.

ABOUT DAVIDSON & PRESBYTERIAN

The Wildcats came out of a 5-10 overall season a year ago and also posted a 3-5 ledger in SoCon duals. Davidson went 2-7 in doubles at home at the Baker Sports Complex. The Wildcats ended the season on a high note, beating Presbyterian 26-11, but failing to place individuals in the NCAA Championships. The squad is led by junior Gavin Henry at 197 pounds and also has a pair of brothers in Brett and Bryce Sanderlin.

Presbyterian returns to work in the 2022-23 slate after an overall record of 1-9 published a year ago with a 0-7 mark in SoCon duals. The Blue Hose was eighth in the SoCon Championship and had no wins in all weight classes during the tournament. Presbyterian is led by Wrestling Director Mark Cody and Head Coach Zach Sheaffer. Both duals will feature the first all-time meeting between Michigan State and its respective opponents.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday night’s game against Davidson will be streamed live to a worldwide audience via Davidson All-Access by clicking here. Saturday afternoon’s test against Presbyterian will be streamed via FloWrestling. Click the link here and log in with your login details to follow the action. As always, fans are encouraged to follow the Spartans on Twitter @MSU_Wrestling for score updates during each dual.

