Volleyball closes the season at home with Pride & Senior Night





NEW YORK Columbia volleyball is closing the season with back-to-back home games this weekend. The Lions will host Princeton (19-3, 11-1 Ivy) Friday night at 7 p.m. for their Pride Game. On Saturday, the Lions celebrate their senior league before taking on Penn (2-20, 1-11 Ivy) at 5pm PIN COVER: Fans who can’t attend in person can watch the action live on ESPN+. Live stats are provided by GoColumbiaLions.com. PRIDE NIGHT: As part of Pride Night on Friday, the first 200 fans will receive “PROUD” bracelets. The team will also wear “PROUD” shirts for the warm-up. SENIOR NIGHT: Columbia (5-16, 2-10 Ivy) honors the senior class of Hair McBurrows , Vanessa Pan , Pierce Woodall , Noelle Foster , Kiara Robichaud and McKenzie Metter . All six Lions who came to the team in 2019 were four-year members of the program. LAST TIME OFF: Columbia came out of a split last weekend, beating Harvard 3-1 on Friday night in Cambridge, but fell 3-1 to Dartmouth the following night in New Hampshire. In the victory over the Crimson, Noelle Foster posted a season-high 17 kills and hit .325 on the night. The attack was heightened by the 13 murders of Saj McBurrrows and Eva Atkins’ seven kills and .455 batting rate. Aidan Connor also eclipsed the .400 and was a force at the net all night with nine blocks. The Lions narrowly missed the weekend sweep on Saturday. After winning the first set, 25-18, they had a chance to lead two sets, but lost the final three points to lose the second, 28-26. The Big Green easily took third and came back down from 21-19 to win fourth, 25-23. Foster led the attack with 11 kills, while Kiara Robichaud posted a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs. Vanessa Pan led the ground effort with 13 excavations. EXPLORE THE OPPOSITES: During the season, Princeton is 19-3 overall and 11-1 in conference play. The Tigers are ranked first in the conference along with Yale. Center blocker Lucia Scalamandre will be the one Columbia’s back row has to watch out for, with 166 kills this season alone. Penn is last in the conference standings, with just two wins overall, including one in conference play against Cornell. The Quakers are currently in a run of seven games. FOLLOW THE LIONS: Stay up to date on all things Columbia volleyball by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsVB), Instagram (@CULionsVB) and on Facebook (@GoColumbiaLions).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2022/11/10/volleyball-concludes-season-at-home-with-pride-senior-night.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos