Mountaineers Face Pitt Friday Night in Pittsburgh

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Two new basketball teams will be on display Friday night when West Virginia meets Pitt at the Petersen Events Center.

It’s the 189egathering of the Backyard Brawl, which was revived six years ago after being inactive for five years when Pitt left the Big East for the ACC and West Virginia left the Big East for the Big 12.

Until 2012, the two teams played twice a year from 2005-12 and annually since 1918.

West Virginia’s current five-game winning streak against the Panthers is the most since surpassing Pitt nine times in a row in a four-year period from 1964-68.

WVU also enjoyed a four-game winning streak against the Panthers in the mid-1970s when Bob Huggins was a Mountaineer player.

Friday night, Backyard Brawl’s history will be pretty much meaningless for two teams that have undergone major renovations after losing seasons. West Virginia has only five players back on the roster from a year ago, and only two Kedrian and Kobe Johnson appeared in the 74-59 win over the Panthers at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

On the other side of the scorer’s table, Pitt will have just three players who got into last year’s game if 6-foot-9, 265-pound John Hugley is cleared to play Friday night.

“We’re very different, and they’re very different from the last time we played them,” Huggins said.

Hugley, who scored a team-high 17 points in last year’s game against the Mountaineers, missed Pitt’s season-opening win against UT Martin due to a preseason knee injury, but has since been cleared to do some non-contact work, according to a report on the FanNation. website Inside the Panthers.

“Hugley’s going to play,” Huggins predicted. “I happen to know everyone in Cleveland.”

Pitt didn’t need him Monday night in his impressive 80-58 win over UT Martin in Pittsburgh. Iowa State transfer Blake Hinson scored a career-high 27 points and added 13 boards in Pitt’s biggest season-opening win in six years.

The Panthers (1-0) assisted offensively on 21 of their 26 field goals, limiting UT Martin to just 3 of 19 from a 3-point range on the defensive side. It was just the 13etime in coach Jeff Capel’s five seasons at Pitt that the Panthers scored at least 80 points in a game.

Pitt was 11-of-41 from 3-point range with Hinson (12) and guards Nelly Cummings (eight), Greg Elliot (seven) and Nike Sibande (five) taking most of them.

“They do a good job of spreading you out because they have multiple guys who can take shots,” Huggins said.

Hinson, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound junior striker from Deltona, Florida, played two seasons of SEC basketball with Ole Miss, averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 2019-20 before transferred to the state of Iowa, where he never played . He was a former four-star prospect who played at the Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas.

“He’s six feet, 235 pounds, and he can really, really shoot the ball,” said Huggins. “He’s got a great touch, a quick release and he’s really good in transition. He’s good enough if you try to jostle him or if you knock him off balance, he’ll drive him past you.”

Like West Virginia, Pitt has hit the transfer portal hard to complete his roster. Cummings (Bowling Green/Colgate), Elliott (Marquette), Sibande (Miami, Ohio), guard Jamarius Burton (Wichita State/Texas Tech), KJ Marshall (Mars Hill), and Federiko Federiko (Northern Oklahoma) are all from other four- years of schools.

Federiko, once a WVU recruiting target, scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots, with five of his six field goals scored being dunks in the season opener. He stands 6-feet-11 and weighs 220 pounds.

“They’ve done a really good job of solidifying their roster,” Huggins noted. “They brought in a bunch of guys who can shoot shots and went into a more staggered kind of deal.”

West Virginia meanwhile has shown something of that old Bob Huggins toughness we’ve seen over the years during Monday night’s 76-58 win at Mount St. Mary’s.

The Mount shot just 32.7% off the floor, hitting the glass 45 to 28.

Emmit Matthews Jr. , making his WVU return after spending one season in Washington, led a balanced scoring offense with 15 points and seven rebounds. Texan transfer Tre Mitchell came in 13 points in just 14 minutes of action coming off the bench as South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson overcame early bug issues to contribute 10.

Huggins admitted he was surprised at how well Mitchell played Monday night without the benefit of a full training session under his belt. His first was yesterday.

“He got the approval of the medical people and that part that you still wonder about, and to me he seemed to be healthy,” Huggins said. “He’s a smart kid. He was never in a drill, nor was he ever part of anything. When he had surgery, he was gone because we weren’t going to jeopardize his career in any way. Fitting in the way he fits says a lot about his basketball IQ and certainly his intelligence.”

Friday night’s game kicks off at 7:00 PM and will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (Jason Earle and Julius Page), which can also be accessed on ESPN+.

Mountaineer Sports Network coverage featuring Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs begins at 6 p.m. on stations across West Virginia, online through WVUsports.com and the WVU Gameday and The Varsity Network mobile apps. The broadcast can also be heard on Sirius XM channel 969.

WVU leads the all-time series 100-88, but is only 37-56 in games played at Pitt and 4-7 at the Peterson Events Center.