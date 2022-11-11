Brown welcomes Columbia for Senior Day and Salute to Service Day









PROVIDENCE, RI The Brown soccer team will host Columbia in the Bears’ home finals at Richard Gouse Field in Brown Stadium this Saturday. Brown will honor the 31 members of his senior class at a pregame ceremony, as well as his Salute to Service Day. GAME INFO

Match up:brown vs. columbia

Date:Saturday 12 November | 12:00 o’clock

Current:ESPN+

Radio:790 The Score SALUTE TO SERVICE Brown will hold in-game acknowledgments and offer free tickets to all veterans, first responders and their families. OPENING KICK Brown and Columbia come in this weekend in a four-way tie for fifth in the Ivy League standings 1-4 in league games.

Brown will honor the 31 members of the 2022 senior class prior to the competition.

Both teams are at the center of the Ivy in scoring with Brown averaging 25.0 points (5th) against Columbia’s 23.6 (6th).

Columbia comes in at No. 2 in the Ivy and No. 3 in FCS this weekend in the hasty defense by allowing just 76.2 yards per game on the ground.

The Lions are coming off a 21-20 win over Harvard, their first Cambridge win since 1995. VIOLATION US. DEFENSE Columbia comes in at No. 2 in the Ivy and No. 3 in FCS this weekend in the hasty defense by allowing just 76.2 yards per game on the ground.

The Lions passing defense is ranked 8th in the ivy and 108th overall with 271.9 ypg, and will face a challenge from Brown’s passing game, leading the ivy and ranked 20th nationally with 274.8 ypg. NO FLYZONE Cooper DeVeau is number 1 in the league in defended passes per game (1.14) with seven breakups and one interception.

is number 1 in the league in defended passes per game (1.14) with seven breakups and one interception. Isaiah Reed is No. 5 in the league with 1.00 passes defended per game with seven breakups and one pick. FIRST IN FIRST DOWNS Brown leads the Ivy League with a total of 184 first downs in eight games this season.

Cornell (164) is second, the largest gap between any team.

Brown’s total ranks 51st in FCS. SPREAD THE WEALTH Brown had 11 different receivers catch a pass against Yale last week, marking a season high and marking the third straight week of catches by 11 different receivers.

The Bears have had at least 10 different players catch a pass in five consecutive games and seven out of eight games this year. FINISH STRONG Brown has beaten his opponents 85-38 in the fourth quarter of this season, including 21 points in the fourth quarter in each of the first two games.

In comparison, Brown scores 104-48 in the second quarter and 73-31 in the third quarter.

The 85 point and +47 point difference in the 4th qtr both lead the Ivy League.

Brown has beaten his opponents in the fourth quarter in six of eight games this season and even drew in one other game. Read Brown’s full game notes BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

