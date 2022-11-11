Sports
Florida vs Kennessaw State (Friday, 7pm)
Florida vs. the State of Kennesaw
* When: Friday, 7 p.m.
* Where: Exactech Arena/O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida.
* Facts: Florida (1-0); Kennesaw State (1-0)
* Television: SEC Network+ (Kyle Crooksand Patric Young)
*Radio: LEARFIELD’s Gator Sports Network (Sean Kelleyand Lee Humphrey)
Projected starters
|Florida
|Position
|Length weight
|Class
|Statistics
|CJ Felder
|f
|6-7/240
|Senior
|4.0ppg / 5.0rpg
|Colin Castleton
|f
|6-11 / 231
|R-Senior
|13ppg / 5.0rpg / 4.0bpg
|Kowacie Reeves
|G
|6-6 / 192
|sophomore
|8.0ppg / 2.0rpg
|Will Richard
|G
|6-5/175
|sophomore
|14ppg / 3.0rpg
|Kyle Lofton
|G
|6-3 / 188
|To graduate
|7.0 ppg / 2.0 apg
|Kennesaw State
|Position
|Length weight
|Class
|Statistics
|Alex Peterson
|f
|6-7 / 218
|Senior
|8.0ppg / 0.0rpg
|Brandon Stroud
|G
|6-6 / 200
|Junior
|5.0ppg / 4.0rpg
|Chris Youngblood
|G
|6-4 / 218
|Junior
|20.0ppg / 8.0rpg
|Spencer Rodgers
|G
|6-4 / 188
|Senior
|7.0ppg / 4.0rpg / 4.0spg
|Terrell Burden
|G
|5-10 / 170
|Senior
|19.7 ppg / 7.0 rpg / 7.0 apg
The malfunction
Lineup / Series / Last Meeting
The second game of the season for both teams. … Florida opened Monday-evening 2022-23 with an 81-45 loss against Stony Brook, the Gators’ first game under Coach Todd Golden. Kennesaw State, from the Atlantic Sun Conference, also made its season debut on Monday, beating Division II LaGrange (Ga.) College 99-56. … This will be the first meeting between the two programs. …UF is 101-49 all-time against teams currently in the A-Sun, including 17 consecutive wins, dating back to the 2011-12 season. …Golden has never faced an opponent of A-Sun.
Story of the band
|Florida
|2021-22 stats
|Kennesaw State
|81.0
|To score
|99.0
|.475
|Field Goal Percentage
|.590
|.400
|3-point percentage
|.385
|45.0
|Scoring defense
|56.0
|.308
|Field Goal Defense Percentage
|.339
|.214
|3-point percent defense
|.235
|31st
|KenPom.com general classification
|213th
|36th
|KenPom.com offensive efficiency
|195th
|29th
|KenPom.com defensive efficiency
|241 pcs
|167th
|KenPom.com custom tempo
|207th
|61 pcs
|NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking
|22nd
Team Snapshots
the alligators
UF’s 35-point victory margin against Stony Brook was the largest in the program’s history for a coach in his first game. However, the Sea Wolves were…
playing with three of their regulars sidelined by injuries, so be careful of those who read too much into the final score. That said, the Gators did what was expected of them (and maybe some) and got the Golden Age on track. … Seven different players made their UF-debut on Monday. Every player on the roster entered the game (including the two walk-ons) and 13 different players scored. … The Gators shot 47.5 percent before the game and 40 percent from the 3-point line. The latter number is a bull’s eye, as Florida went just 3-for-15 from deep before halftime, but a deadly 7-for-10 in the bottom half. Seven different players hit 3s. Meanwhile, UF defense held SBU 1-for-10 from the arc after halftime…. Forward Colin Castletonwent 6-for-12 from the floor and was a factor controlling the floor; even led a few quick breaks en route to three assists. The Gators seem to have a significant advantage in this game, starting with their 6-foot-11, two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer….Transfers Alex Fudge (LSU) and Will Richard (Belmont) combined for 27 points, 10 of 17 shots overall, four of seven from deep and 6-for-6 on the free-throw line. Fudge, with a career and game-high 16 points, dealt his damage from the bench. … Point Watch Kyle Loftonscored seven points (3-for-4 from the floor), grabbed five boards and provided a pair of assists for 25 minutes in his debut as UF’s floor general. As the season progresses and the competition gets better, Lofton’s minutes will increase significantly. … Kowacie Reeves hit his first shot of the season (a 3-ball) and went 2-for-5 from deep….In his first college game, freshman wing Riley Kugelscored five points left with three rebounds and a steal over 14 minutes. … Backup point guard Trey Bonham (Virginia Military Institute) led the team with four assists and delivered a team-high five rebounds from the bench in just 15 minutes. … The Gators turned the ball only 10 times against the Seawolves, forcing 18 turnovers on defense and converting them to 19 points.
The Owls
All five starters return from a team that went 13-18 last season, including 7-9 in the A-Sun. Pretty damn good, considering the
program went together 12-77 the previous three years, which is a testament to CoachAmir Abdur-Rahim, who is now 20-63 at the start of his fourth season and feeling much better about his rebuild than a year ago. …Kennesaw is picked to finish in the middle of the A-Sun pack (everywhere for fifth to eighth out of 14 teams), which would be quite a jump from the recent routine. …KSU has not been afraid to take on high pay days. The Owls had four such games last season and lost fairly close to Iowa State and Creighton to open the season, with bigger defeats in Wake Forest and Nebraska. …KSU has its two best players back from last season in wing Chris Youngblood and wise Terrell Burden. The duo picked up where they left off last season on Monday, combining 39 points in 45 minutes by knocking out their cross-state D-II opponent. Youngblood, a preseason All A-Sun roster, had 20 points, including deep 4-for-5. He also had eight planks. Burden played a triple-double, scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and provided seven assists. Together they hit 14 of their 17 field goals. …Kennesaw shot 63 percent in the bottom half (19-of-30) from the floor and 7-of-15 (46.7%) from the arc, en route to scoring 57 points against just 19 for LaGrange , that was kept at 34 percent after the break. … The one-sided nature of their opener allowed the Owls to clear the bank, with all 15 players checking in. The rotation numbers were thinner against the Gators. Much thinner…. At 6-7, forward Alex Peterson is the tallest player in the Owl’s starting unit. They have two guys that are bigger but they are deep in the rotation, combined at 24 minutes in the opener. …Backup Guard Quincy Ademokoya, a 6-6 transfer from Temple, scored eight points from the bench and is a player whose minutes are likely to increase (maybe Friday night). He was a role player with Temple, but had 15 points against Temple and four rebounds against Vanderbilt last season.
Numbers of notes
* .034 Kennesaw’s winning percentage during the 2019-20 season, Abdur-Rahim’s first with the program, based on the Owls’ record of 1-28, a striking figure of how deep the bottom was when he arrived. Gardner-Webb, who (interestingly) had made it to the NCAA tournament the previous season, was the only casualty.
* .147 Defensive rebound percentage surrendered against Stony Brook, well above the Gators-set target of .250 allowed.
* 1 Blocked shots it takes for Castleton to go to number 9 of all time in UF history. Castleton’s four against the Seawolves brought him to 120 for his career, drawUdonis Haslem (1998-2002) … tentatively.
* 35 Bank points by UF against Stony Brook, including a three-pointer from junior redshirtAlex Klatsky and set back from sophomoreJack May, a pair of walk-ons, sending the Rowdy Reptiles in a tizzy. Both baskets were the first of their careers.
* 2010 Last year, the Gators lost to an opponent of A-Sun. The date was December 20 (one of those games just before the Christmas holidays Billy Donovan feared), when Jacksonville came to the O’Dome and shocked 20th-ranked UF 71-68 into overtime. That Florida team then won the regular-season SEC title and advanced to the Elite Eight.
Bottom Line
An experienced, well-coached team will try to build on Monday’s eruption and build momentum for two much tougher games next week (home Monday against Florida Atlantic, currently ranked in the KenPom top 100, the on the road at rival Florida State on Nov. 17).
