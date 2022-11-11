NFL #ProDucks: Week 9 – University of Oregon Athletics





We are officially halfway through the 2022 NFL regular season and the Oregon Football Program currently has 29 former Ducks under contract to 19 different NFL teams, including 17 #ProDucks on the active rosters of 12 different organizations going into week nine. Week nine consisted of a quarterback matchup between Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert. Herbert took his second professional win against Mariota when the Chargers came from behind to beat the Falcons 20-17. The two combined for 374 passing yards, 27 rushing yards and one touchdown. Atlanta Falcons (4-5) QB Marcus Mariota completed 12-of-23 passes for 129 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in Atlanta’s 20-17 loss to the Chargers. Baltimore ravens (6-3) Cleveland Browns (3-5) CB Thomas Graham Jr. and the Browns had their farewells in week nine.

and the Browns had their farewells in week nine. TOO pharaoh brown said goodbye. Detroit Lions (2-6) OL Penei Sewell made his 24th straight start in the Lions’ 15-9 win over Green Bay. Sewell finished with an 83.2 run-blocking rating from Pro Football Focus, his second-highest run-blocking rating of the season. Green Bay Packers (3-6) OL Jake Hanson is on Green Bay’s reserve/injured list. Houston Texans (1-6) Indianapolis foals (3-5) THE DeForest Buckner finished with seven tackles (four solo) and a sack in Indianapolis’ 26-3 loss to the Patriots. Buckner got an 86.8 defense rating from Pro Football Focus, his highest of the season. Heads Kansas City (6-2) S Uguchukwa Madic is currently on the Chiefs’ practice squad. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) QB Justin Herbert completed 30-of-43 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Chargers’ 20-17 victory over Atlanta. Herbert helped lead the Chargers to a pair of scoring drives late in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback as the Chargers kicked a field goal as time ran out to win the game.

completed 30-of-43 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Chargers’ 20-17 victory over Atlanta. Herbert helped lead the Chargers to a pair of scoring drives late in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback as the Chargers kicked a field goal as time ran out to win the game. THE Hunter Kampmoyer is currently on the Chargers practice squad. Los Angeles Rams (3-5) LB Justin Hollins recorded one tackle (zero solo) in the Rams’ 16-13 loss to Tampa Bay.

recorded one tackle (zero solo) in the Rams’ 16-13 loss to Tampa Bay. CB Troy Hill had seven tackles (four solo) against Tampa Bay. Hill finished with a defense score of 90.4 from Pro Football Focus, his highest mark of the season. Miami Dolphins (5-3) S Jevon Holland had 4 tackles (4 solo) in the Dolphins’ 35-32 win over Chicago.

had 4 tackles (4 solo) in the Dolphins’ 35-32 win over Chicago. s Verone McKinley III is currently on the dolphin training team. Minnesota Vikings (6-3) LB Troy dye played 2 tackles (zero solo) in Minnesota’s 20-17 win over the Commanders.

played 2 tackles (zero solo) in Minnesota’s 20-17 win over the Commanders. TE Johnny Mundt had a reception for a yard against the commanders. Saints of New Orleans (3-6) TE Juwan Johnson had two receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ 27-13 loss to Baltimore.

had two receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ 27-13 loss to Baltimore. OL Calvin Throckmorton played 32 snaps on the right guard against the Ravens. New York Giants (6-2) OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants had their bye week nine.

and the Giants had their bye week nine. OL Shane Lemieux is currently on Giants’ Reserve/Designated to Return list.

is currently on Giants’ Reserve/Designated to Return list. DL Henry Mondeaux is currently on the Giants’ practice squad. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) W.R. Devon Allen is currently on the Eagles practice squad. San Francisco 49ers (4-4) DE Arik Armstead and the 49ers had their farewells in week nine.

and the 49ers had their farewells in week nine. CB Deommodore Lenoir said goodbye. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) RB Kenjon Barner is currently on Tampa Bay’s Reserved/Injured list. Tennessee Titans (5-3) CB Terrance Mitchell had a season-high six tackles (four solo) in Tennessee’s 20-17 loss to the Chiefs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) G Chronis Grassu is currently on the Raiders’ training squad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goducks.com/news/2022/11/8/football-nfl-producks-week-9.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos