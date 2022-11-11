Men’s basketball signs three upcoming freshmen with NLIs





WASHINGTON –GW basketball head coach Chris Caputo announced Thursday the signing of three highly regarded student athletes as part of the program’s recruiting class. Trey Autry, Jacoi Hutchinson and Christian Jones are the first high school recruits in the Caputo era, bringing a wide range of skills to power Buff & Blue’s backcourt. “Adding depth to the hold position was critical for us in this fall signing period,” Caputo said. “But just as important was the need to find players whose qualities fit the culture we are trying to instill here at GW. Christian, Jacoian and Trey are all excellent students, strong physically and mentally, and they care most about winning. “ Trey Autry 6-4 // 200 // Jamesville, NY // Western Reserve Academy // City Rocks AAU Recruit Rankings: Consensus 3-Star, #190 National, #43 Shooting Guard, #6 in Ohio Trey, the son of current Syracuse assistant Adrian “Red” Autry, joins the Buff & Blue of Ohio’s Western Reserve Academy after starting his high school career with Jamesville-DeWitt in New York. Autry helped his AAU team, City Rocks, to the Elite 8 of the Nike Peach Jam last summer, scoring an average of 13 points and two assists per game on the EYBL Circuit. Autry chose GW over offers from the likes of Rhode Island, Cincinnati, Nebraska and Maryland. “He comes from a basketball family and is someone who really knows how to play the game.”@coach_c_caputo // #RaiseHigh pic.twitter.com/SF8Kxn76X0 GW Men’s Basketball (@GW_MBB) Nov 10, 2022 Jacobi Hutchinson 6-3 // 185 // Burtonsville, MD // IMG Academy // Team Takeover AAU Recruit Rankings: Consensus 3-Star, #163 National, #37 Shooting Guard, #17 in Florida Hutchinson comes to GW as the highest-rated high school recruit since 2000 by 247Sports. He has also received a 4-star rating from both ESPN and On3 and is said to be GW’s highest-ranking player nationally since JR Pinnock in 2003. Hutchinson, a DMV product, previously attended DeMatha Catholic before transitioning to the national powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida. to his junior year. Hutchinson chose GW over offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh and James Madison. “The leader of many good players from the DMV to GW.”@coach_c_caputo // #RaiseHigh pic.twitter.com/mjFezFztTJ GW Men’s Basketball (@GW_MBB) Nov 9, 2022 Christian Jones 6-2 // 170 // Stratford, CT // Our Savior Lutheran // New Heights Lightning AAU Recruit Rankings: Consensus 3-Star, #267 National, #56 Shooting Guard, #7 in New York Jones comes to GW through Our Savior Lutheran in New York, where he spent two seasons with the current Colonial Maximus Edwards. Last summer on the AAU circuit for New Heights Lightning, he averaged eight points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal per game and upped his game at the EYBL Finals with 11 points per game, 51% shooting and 35% efficiency. from outside the arch. Jones chose GW over offers from the likes of Cal and Charlotte. “He has a huge advantage as a player.”@coach_c_caputo // #RaiseHigh pic.twitter.com/FOiiOnpZPY GW Men’s Basketball (@GW_MBB) Nov 10, 2022

